Colorado's late-term abortion ban referendum 'too close to call': poll

A Colorado ballot initiative aimed at banning late-term abortions in most circumstances has an uncertain future, with a recent poll labeling its fate “too close to call.”

Colorado voters will vote on Proposition 115, which if approved will ban abortions after 22 weeks’ gestation except in the event of a life-threatening medical emergency for the mother.

In a report released earlier this month, the American Politics Research Lab at the University of Colorado, Boulder found that 45% of voters opposed Proposition 115, while 41% said they supported it, and 14% were unsure.

The report labeled the likely success or failure of the proposition “too close to call,” but noted a strong partisan divide as 62% of Democratic respondents opposed it while 61% of Republican respondents supported it.

There was a slight gender gap reported, with 43% of male respondents saying they supported the proposed ban while 38% of female respondents agreed.

For the report, data was drawn from a survey of 800 Colorado residents taken Oct. 5-9 and administered through YouGov, with a margin of error for general population analysis of +/- 4.55%.

The survey also found that former Vice President Joe Biden had a 9-point lead over President Donald Trump, with the Democratic challenger getting 47% support while the Republican incumbent got 38%, with 11% of respondents saying they were undecided.

The survey noted a considerable gender gap between Biden and Trump, with Trump leading among male respondents (43% to 39%) while Biden led with female respondents (56%-33%).

In June, the pro-life campaign Due Date Too Late successfully gathered enough signatures to place Initiative 120, later renamed Proposition 115, on the November ballot.

The initiative came in response to the state legislature recently killing two bills that would have banned late-term abortion and mandated medical care for babies born alive during the procedure.

On Sept. 8, the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado posted an open letter signed by around 120 faith leaders expressing their opposition to the proposed late-term abortion ban.

“It would allow politics to dictate personal health decisions that should be made by a woman and her family in consultation with her healthcare providers,” read the letter in part.

“As faith leaders rooted in our vision of a better and more just world, we cannot remain silent when politicians and groups attempt to infringe upon the inherent rights of others, especially when they use their interpretation of their religion as justification to do so.”

Later that month, about 130 medical professionals signed an open letter supporting the proposition, stating that there is “no doubt that the 22-week fetus is fully alive and fully human.”

“With advances in medical science, it has become obvious that the fetus is much more than ‘just pregnancy tissue,’ as some would claim,” stated the letter in support of Proposition 115.

“There can be no equivocation that the fetus is a living, learning and actively participating human being. Every one of these lives has inherent value and dignity. They deserve to be embraced and protected by the citizens of Colorado, as equal members of our society.”

