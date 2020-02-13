Colton Dixon announces he's expecting first child with wife, Annie

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christian singer Colton Dixon and his wife, Annie, have announced that they're expecting their first child who will be born in the fall.



"Becoming a dad is something I've always looked forward to," Dixon told People magazine in a piece published on Thursday.

“Whether seeing other kids with their parents or reminiscing on the times I had with my own when I was young, these are moments to be cherished,” the 28-year-old said. “Annie and I are ecstatic about this exciting new chapter! We are also relieved that this is no longer a secret.”

The "American Idol" season 11 finalist married his longtime girlfriend, Annie, in 2016. She described having a baby together as “truly a dream come true.”

“As a first-time mom, I’ve felt really vulnerable navigating this new territory, but the kindness from fellow moms has help put me at ease, along with the support of my husband,” she told the magazine.

“I think I will be able to understand life in new ways, and though I know it’s a big learning curve, I’m excited for the next chapter,” she continued. “Colton and I have always wanted children. We’ve always said, ‘One day.’ And that day is here! I am so grateful for this gift of bringing a child into the world! Even though I’m not looking forward to the literal side of that so much.”

The Christian Post interviewed Dixon last month at the annual Movieguide Awards in Hollywood, California, where he talked about the meaning behind his new single, “Miracles.”

"I think we think of miracles as these huge life altering events, right?” Dixon posited. “Whereas, [while] I think that's true, I think sometimes we forget to look at the little things in life as miracles.”

“The fact that we woke up today is a huge miracle in and of itself,” he added. “So it's about stepping back, taking the opportunity to see the forest through the trees, and go, ‘God, you were in my life and orchestrating all these things all along the way and I'm just now realizing it ... thank you so much.’"

Dixon might have also been thanking God for his little miracle to be but kept mum about it until now.