Conservatives praise Ricky Gervais after he takes ‘massive dump’ on Hollywood's ‘woke’ culture at Golden Globes

Popular stand-up comedian and actor Ricky Gervais has been drawing high praise from conservatives for courageously "speaking truth" to power and by “taking a massive dump” on Hollywood elites for their hypocritical “woke” culture.

The term “woke” became part of a wider discussion in 2014, immediately following the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and has evolved over time to signal awareness of injustice or racial tension.

In his approximately eight-minute monologue at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Gervais delivered what some critics have called a “savage” assault on Hollywood elites for saying they are “woke” when their actions and professional relationships say otherwise.

“Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama. A superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. So, well, you say you’re woke, but the companies you work for, I mean, unbelievable: Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?” quipped Gervais as his audience of Hollywood stars and business executives, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, cringed and laughed uncomfortably.

“So if you do win an award tonight, please don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f**k off,” he added after previously warning the audience that his speech was all in the name of comedy.

Conservative founder and editor of the Daily Wire Ben Shapiro wasted no time Sunday night in pointing out Gervais’ savagely potent humor.

“The hilarity of Gervais taking a massive dump all over these self-aggrandizing Hollywood know-nothings while they try to ignore him and weepily virtue signal to each other...it's just the BEST THING EVER,” Shapiro tweeted.

In an op-ed published Monday, James Delingpole, executive editor for Breitbart London, called Gervais’ monologue a “superb, heroic, life-affirming performance.”

“It’s, of course, possible that by so spectacularly dissing the hypocrisy of Hollywood culture, Gervais will have killed his U.S. career. But I think it’s much more likely that it will propel him to the unassailable league of Dave Chapelle – another of those rare celebrity voices who stared into the abyss of woke and – unlike Kevin Hart – refused to blink, and emerged stronger and more popular than ever before,” Delingpole said.

Former "Grey’s Anatomy" actor Isaiah Washington, who lost his job on the show for his use of a homophobic slur and has publicly called out racism in media, called Gervais “my new hero.”

“#MySleeptweet @rickygervais is my new hero for speaking truth in front of the most whitest and arrogant old a** Hollywood usual suspects. I mean, look at them ‘brow beating’ while sucking from the same rotten root of evil. I just threw up in my red lentil dal here in India,” he tweeted.

Former CNN host and journalist Piers Morgan who is now co-presenter of the ITV Breakfast program Good Morning Britain, wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Mail that he believes Gervais’ assault on Hollywood has been trending globally on social media because “it came just when many people, including me, feared the world had gone completely nuts – shamed, dragged and cancelled into supine submission by a staggeringly intolerant radical liberal mob intent on sucking every ounce of freedom and joy out of life.”

“It was savage, brutal, vicious… and hilarious - exactly what that crowd needed, even if their shocked, frozen (and not just from all the Botox) faces suggested they'd just stumbled into hell on earth,” Morgan wrote.

Reacting to the praise of his performance, Gervais on Monday tweeted: “Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue. Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me. I had a blast but thank f**k it's over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War.”