Home News 'A courageous move': Advocates hail Costco's decision not to sell abortion pill at pharmacies

Christian conservative groups and pro-life organizations are celebrating after Costco Wholesale announced that it will not sell the abortion pill mifepristone in any of its pharmacy stores in the United States, citing a "lack of demand."

The members-only warehouse retailer released a statement last week explaining it does not plan to sell the drug following calls by conservative groups for the company to refuse to do so.

"Our position at this time not to sell mifepristone, which has not changed, is based on the lack of demand from our members and other patients, who we understand generally have the drug dispensed by their medical providers," Costco said, as reported by Reuters.

Concerned Women for America, a Christian conservative activist group that promotes biblical values in public policy, considers Costco's decision a "win" for women and babies and a "great example for other businesses" to show they value human life.

"This is not only a courageous move, but also a wise one as it will have a far-reaching positive effect on our nation and their bottom line," said CWA CEO Penny Nance in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "The abortion pill has also been used on unsuspecting women by predatory men, making it possible that lawsuits could be filed against businesses who sell the abortion pill — one more reason Costco's decision is wise.

Mary Szoch, the director of the Center for Human Dignity at the Washington-based Family Research Council, is also grateful for Costco's decision "not to become an abortion facility."

"Instead of worrying that they are contributing to the killing of countless innocent unborn children, families can continue to shop at Costco knowing that the great deals they're getting are helping other families believe that adding another child to the mix is possible," Szoch said in a statement.

In August of last year, a coalition of conservative groups sent letters to Costco and other major retailers, asking them not to sell mifepristone amid loosened restrictions from the FDA allowing the pill to be dispensed at retail pharmacies and in the mail.

Signatories of the letter to Costco Chief Executive Officer Ron Vachris reportedly represented individuals who held "over $100 billion in assets under management and $56 million in Costco stock."

"Maximizing shareholder value requires Costco to avoid politicizing its services and to continue to do what it has always done best, provide excellent grocery and retail goods to families," stated the letter.

"Costco also needs to carefully consider the cost of alienating its diverse customers and potential customers just to boost one product in its pharmacy, which is one of its ancillary lines of business. Over 7,500 concerned citizens, including 6,000 members, have already signed a petition asking you not to sell mifepristone."

In a social media post on Sunday, Live Action founder Lila Rose stated that Costco is where shoppers "go to buy in bulk, not death in a bottle."

"Their decision not to sell the abortion pill is a huge win for life!" she posted. "This poison killed 600,000 children last year & harms 1 in 10 women. FDA must act now!"

Arun Sundaram, senior analyst at the Center for Financial Research and Analysis, told Reuters that Costco's decision is part of a broader trend among major companies.

"Many retailers have become more cautious about taking overt political or social stances after recent controversies triggered boycotts, negative media coverage, and polarized consumer reactions," Sundaram stated.

In 2000, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone and misoprostol to terminate a pregnancy within 10 weeks of gestation.

Mifepristone blocks the hormone progesterone, which helps a woman's body maintain the lining of the uterus during pregnancy, effectively starving the unborn baby. Misoprostol is then taken to finish the process.

Earlier this year, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary vowed to review the agency's previous approval of the abortion pill due to concerns that it is harmful to pregnant women.