Country star Carrie Underwood to release gospel concert on DVD

Country artist Carrie Underwood will be releasing a DVD featuring live performances from her latest faith-based album, My Savior.

The DVD, titled, “My Savior: Live From the Ryman,” features performances from her record-breaking Easter concert filmed at the iconic Nashville venue, known as the “Mother Church of Country Music.”

The concert was first streamed on Easter Sunday and raised $112,000 for the charity Save the Children, which sends aid to over 100 countries to ensure children worldwide receive healthcare and education. The "American Idol" alum performed all 13 songs off My Savior during a livestream performance that aired on Easter and will be rebroadcast on July 23 on several networks, including PBS, DIRECTV, DISH TV, Circle TV and TBN.

Underwood will be seen singing gospel classics such as "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art," as well as one-of-a-kind duet performances with Gospel legend CeCe Winans and Needtobreathe's Bear Rinehart.

Earlier this year, Underwood said she wanted her first full gospel album to highlight her Christian faith and put it at the center of her career.

"This is an album I have always wanted to record, and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," Underwood said in an interview with Taste of Country at the time.

The faith-filled release debuted at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 list and topped both the Christian and Country chart upon its release.

My Savior is now Underwood’s ninth-consecutive album to debut at the top of the Billboard Country charts.

The 13-song released also includes classics such as "Softly and Tenderly" and "Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” “Because He Lives,” “Victory In Jesus,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Blessed Assurance.”

Underwood’s last release in 2020 was a Christmas album titled, My Gift, which also featured some Christian songs.

“My Savior: Live From the Ryman" will also air on GAITHERTV (Roku/Apple/Amazon) and the Gaither TV YouTube.