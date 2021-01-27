COVID-19 vaccines: 4 things to know COVID-19 vaccines: 4 things to know

Following Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine as quickly as possible, two coronavirus vaccines have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.

The prioritization of who gets the vaccines first differs from state to state. Currently, vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna have been approved by the FDA, while others, including a vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, still await such approval.

The coronavirus vaccines have demonstrated high effectiveness rates. But they do not come without side effects.

The following pages highlight four things to know about the coronavirus vaccines and other treatments.