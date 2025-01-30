Home News 'Green and Gold' actor Craig T. Nelson says faith informs every project he's in: 'Is this worthy of Him?'

Craig T. Nelson has never shied away from speaking about his faith — and for the veteran actor, known for his roles in “Coach,” “Parenthood" and "The Incredibles," the search for meaning is both a theme in his latest film “Green and Gold” and a personal journey that has shaped his life and career.

"My faith is everything. It's all about running away and then being brought back in," the 80-year-old actor told The Christian Post. "Trying to find solutions outside of what's real and what's true, and when that was not satisfying — when there was still that donut in my soul — I realized that there was something I needed, a relationship I needed to form."

“I realized that I was powerless and that I needed to surrender to something, but I needed to know what and who I was surrendering to and what I was surrendering. So that began the journey, and it's been formidable. It's been wonderful. It's been agonizing. It's been inspiring.”

That theme of surrender, faith and resilience is at the heart of “Green and Gold,” in which Nelson plays Buck, a struggling Wisconsin dairy farmer on the brink of foreclosure. With his family’s four-generation legacy at stake, Buck places a daring bet on the Green Bay Packers winning the championship, all while wrestling with the despair and uncertainty that come with losing everything he has built.

Nelson stars alongside Brandon Sklenar, Madison Lawlor, Annabel Armour and Charlie Berens in the film, which hits theaters on Jan. 31 and was directed and produced by brothers Anders and Davin Lindwall.

For Nelson, the role resonated on a deep level. "Buck had a relationship, fragmentally, with God," Nelson said. "And he became so dependent on his own resiliency. Then he found that empty. He had to, out of despair, draw closer to God. That journey was in many ways similar to mine, and that drew me in.”

For the Washington native, who has been acting since the 1970s, faith has always played a significant role in the projects he’s chosen.

"It's a question I ask myself all the time: Is this worthy of Him?" he said. "That leads to prayer, and that leads to understanding the sovereignty of God. There are many ways He can be revealed, and He will be glorified. ... I need to listen to His voice and be aware of what He might have me do.

Over his long career, Nelson has portrayed a wide range of characters, but few roles have connected so personally to his own story. In "Parenthood," where he played the patriarch Zeek Braverman, Nelson saw echoes of a spiritual search, though one that remained unresolved.

Buck’s journey in “Green and Gold,” by contrast, offers a deeper resolution — a struggle for faith, meaning, and reliance on something greater that mirrors Nelson’s own experiences. The film is rated PG, but does include some violence and language.

While “Green and Gold” is a heartfelt tribute to farming communities and rural America, Nelson's connection to the land runs deeper than just the role. The actor told CP his family has farmed in South Dakota for generations, tracing back to 1848 when his great-grandfather, a Civil War veteran, was granted 40 acres of land.

"That farm has been there since that time and is still going," Nelson shared. "My wife's family also farmed in South Dakota. It's part of my legacy."

Understanding the grit, perseverance and community spirit of farmers was integral to portraying Buck authentically. "We take for granted who these people are and what they’re about," Nelson said. "I wanted to put that out there so people could understand the difficulty they face but also the hope they have — the resiliency, the structure, the community."

Even at 80 years old, Nelson said he is still growing in his faith. "The promise of that journey, for those struggling with who they are and what is the meaning, is that you will find a serenity and peace that you have never experienced before. It is the truth. It is the knowing that is so beautiful. And the mystery, because He is so rich in what He has to give us."

"You just go after it," he said. "No gray area."

“Green and Gold” hits theaters on Jan. 31. Watch the trailer below.