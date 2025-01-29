Home News Trailer: ‘Vindication’ season 4 coming to Angel Studios with more mysteries mixed with faith

Angel Studios is set to release the highly anticipated fourth season of “Vindication,” the faith-based crime drama that has captivated audiences with its mix of investigative storytelling and spiritual themes.

The first three seasons will be available on Angel.com and the Angel App starting Feb. 25, followed by the premiere of “Vindication” season 4 on March 20, exclusively for Angel Guild members.

“‘Vindication’ has always been about more than just solving crimes; it's about exploring the human condition through the lens of faith and redemption,” said Chief Distribution Officer at Angel Studios Jared Geesey. “We are excited to bring this beloved series to the Angel Guild, offering stories that not only entertain but also provoke thought and conversation around the dinner table.”

The series follows Detective Gary Travis, played by Todd Terry, as he navigates complex criminal investigations in the small town of East Bank, Texas. Unlike traditional police procedurals, “Vindication” incorporates moral and ethical dilemmas into its storytelling, emphasizing themes of justice, forgiveness and redemption.

Season 4 will continue that tradition as Travis transitions into a private investigator, facing new cases that test his faith and resolve. The new episodes will introduce fresh mysteries, deeper character development, and the show’s signature blend of suspenseful crime-solving and spiritual reflection.

Watch the season 4 trailer below

Since its debut, “Vindication” has built a dedicated fanbase, drawing millions of views worldwide. With the show’s move to Angel Studios’ streaming platforms, the studio aims to bring the series directly to viewers in a seamless digital experience. The series, created by filmmaker Jarod O’Flaherty, began as a short film before expanding into a full-fledged series.

The fourth season’s first episode will be available to Angel Guild members starting March 20, with new episodes releasing weekly through May 8 on Angel.com, the Angel Studios app, and RedeemTV.

Terry, who has been vocal about the importance of faith-based storytelling, previously told The Christian Post that “Vindication” offers an alternative to Hollywood’s increasingly dark content.

“There is so much gratuitousness in television today. My desire is to see more content produced that engages the viewer in regards to relevant storylines without being offensive” Terry told CP in a 2021 interview.

“I think you can convey a strong message and not bombard the viewer with offensive images,” he continued. “I think it’s possible to portray hard subject matter with a faith-based message without being scandalous. You can convey the depravity of a situation in a film or television show without seeing everything.”

In addition to tackling real-world issues like addiction, abuse and human trafficking, “Vindication” presents its themes in a way that resonates with audiences seeking uplifting narratives without sacrificing realism.

Terry noted that the Bible itself is full of violence and complex issues, yet it presents them in such a way that isn’t “offending to the senses.”

“I think this show really reflects the way the Bible presents violence,” he said. “We present violence in a way that’s not gratuitous, in a way that I think would offend, but it also brings up relevant talk topics such as sex trafficking and things that are in our society today. Kids need to be aware of these things because it is the world we’re living in.”

Terry said he hopes to “entertain” viewers but also point them to Christ without "beating them over the head" with the Gospel message.

“It’s key to draw somebody into a story and be entertained, and not have them pull away because it seems fake. I want viewers, first and foremost, to believe in the characters and the storyline, but then also be influenced by the faith message that’s in there," he added.

“I want to bring a real story to life; a real, active story with families and characters that viewers can resonate with and root for them to succeed.”

For more information about “Vindication” season 4, including the trailer and details on joining the Angel Guild, visit www.angel.com.