Top 5 stories that defined Christian entertainment in 2024

2024 has been a remarkable year in the world of faith and entertainment, marked by profound losses, spiritual awakenings and the continued success of faith-driven content.

From the untimely passing of beloved gospel singer Mandisa, whose music and openness about mental health left a lasting legacy, to high-profile baptisms of Hollywood figures like Russell Brand and Denzel Washington, the interplay of faith and culture has captivated audiences around the globe.

This year also saw a controversial display during the Paris Olympics, sparking criticism from faith leaders, while “Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson’s health struggles were revealed.

Meanwhile, faith-based programming such as “The Chosen,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “Unsung Hero” broke records, illustrating an undeniable hunger for uplifting, spiritually grounded stories.

Here are the five stories that defined the year in faith-based entertainment.