Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing apologizes for 'disgusting' piece criticizing 'The Chosen'

Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing apologized for an article the publication ran criticizing “The Chosen” after an LGBT flag was seen on the set in a video promoting the popular fictional series about the lives of Jesus' disciples.

Boreing took to Twitter Wednesday to apologize for his outlet’s publication of a piece titled “‘The Chosen’ Defends Pride Flag Spotted on Set: ‘Let the Show Speak for Itself.’” The article, published Tuesday, documents the criticism directed at the crowdfunded series after a photograph surfaced showing an LGBT pride flag attached to a camera during filming for the fourth season.

Jon Root, who describes himself as an “ANTI-WOKE SPORTZ GUY” and has a website marketing himself as a “sports, political news & entertainment host/reporter/producer” and actor, shared a screenshot from a YouTube video titled “Love and laundry on the set of Season 4” on Twitter Monday. The video, subtitled “season four filming recap # 4,” shows behind-the-scenes footage with the LGBT pride flag visible on a production camera at the 25-second mark.

Root asked the Twitter account for the series to “explain why there’s a Pride Flag on set.”

The official Twitter account for “The Chosen” responded by declaring, “Just like with our hundreds of cast and crew who have different beliefs (or no belief at all) than we do, we will work with anyone who helps us portray or honor the authentic Jesus.”

Just like with our hundreds of cast and crew who have different beliefs (or no belief at all) than we do, we will work with anyone on our show who helps us portray or (1/2) — The Chosen (@thechosentv) May 30, 2023

“We ask that audiences let the show speak for itself and focus on the message, not the messenger, because we’ll always let you down,” the response added.

Root responded by asking "The Chosen" if it was “God-honoring to promote a symbol that represents sexual immorality, a worldly redefinition of marriage & the idea that we can change our biological sex.”

His answer to the rhetorical question was “no”: “Shouldn’t every part of this show be biblically-based to truly honor the authentic Jesus? If you stand by having a Pride Flag on your set, you are not … a Christian show. You are a production that happens to be about Jesus while catering to the sin of this fallen world. This breaks my heart to see ESPECIALLY on the eve of Pride Month.”

Do you believe it’s God-honoring to promote a symbol that represents sexual immorality, a worldly redefinition of marriage & the idea that we can change our biological sex?



Shouldn’t every part of this show be Biblically-based to truly honor the authentic Jesus?



If you stand… — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) May 30, 2023

In addition to highlighting the back-and-forth between Root and “The Chosen” account on Twitter, The Daily Wire article contains additional criticism of the program, specifically its hiring of non-Christians to work on set and the suggestion that it constitutes a violation of the Second Commandment by “making a visual representation of Christ.”

Boreing expressed his regret for publishing the piece in a Twitter post, although the article has not been taken down from the website.

“This is a disgusting piece and I’m sorry we ran it,” Boreing wrote. “A show like The Chosen has 100+ employees. One of them brought a pride flag to work. That sucks, but it’s hardly the fault of the show.”

This is a disgusting piece, and I’m sorry we ran it.

https://t.co/yeMfmidzrY — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) May 31, 2023

Boreing added, “The producer’s response also sucks, but it isn’t untrue. There is no ‘you don’t have to hire gay people if you don’t agree with homosexuality’ allowance in US labor law.”

Boreing contended that the article his website published “reeks of ‘purity death spiral’ politics,” which he defined as the belief that “unless you are perfect — as defined by the ever-and-rapidly changing sensibilities of the moment, you aren’t even good.” He described that way of thinking as “madness.”

“Hold people and organizations accountable, yes. Hold them to impossible standards and require death for their sins? I think actual Jesus had something to say about that,” he concluded.

While The Daily Wire article never explicitly called for or suggested a boycott of “The Chosen,” Root delivered a message to Christians Tuesday suggesting that they should stop watching the program, which was created by Dallas Jenkins and is produced by Angel Studios.

“Christians, just like we boycotted Target & Bud Light, we need to boycott @thechosentv,” he said.

Christians, just like we boycotted Target & Bud Light, we need to boycott @thechosentv



The promotion of the Pride Flag is never acceptable in church or any form of ministry.



While you boycott & encourage friends/family to do the same, please pray for Dallas Jenkins, the… pic.twitter.com/CwURbrMYL5 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) May 30, 2023

“The promotion of the Pride flag is never acceptable in any church or form of ministry. While you boycott & encourage friends/family to do the same, please pray for Dallas Jenkins, the actors/actresses, production crew and everyone at Angel Studios so that they may understand the error of their ways.”

The concern about the presence of an LGBT pride flag on the set of “The Chosen” and Root’s call for a boycott comes as many other companies have faced calls for boycotts from conservatives due to their embrace of LGBT ideology. Most notably, the beer brand Bud Light has become the subject of backlash after partnering with trans-identified influencer Dylan Mulvaney while big box store Target has come under fire for selling “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuits that make it easier for men, who identify as women, to try to conceal their genitalia.