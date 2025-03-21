Home News Dallas Jenkins welcomes challenges of eagerly anticipated season 5 of 'The Chosen'

With the premiere of "The Chosen" season five upon us, fans anticipating more of the same might be surprised by what they encounter from the eight new episodes coming over the next few months.

Seen as the beginning of the end in the highly-sought after program’s seven-season arc, viewers will be challenged with the most intense, mature and challenging themes yet.

In a phased release, season five will be available in theaters in the United States and Canada in three parts beginning on March 27. The season will then be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting in June.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Creator and director Dallas Jenkins welcomes the challenges and hardships season five presents, most notably the events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion, including His triumphal entry into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, and His betrayal and subsequent arrest.

“Even though we're coming to the moments that obviously change the entire world, I had an obligation in season one to get this right,” says Jenkins, who has 12 directing credits on his resume including the recent hit movie, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” “(We need) to honor the character and intentions of Jesus and the Gospels to make sure that we are making a good show that people actually want to watch.”

Jenkins is thankful for storylines that not only build character but ones that will eventually propel the greatest story ever told to its triumphant ending.

“You've got big, big scriptural moments that everyone knows, that everyone, even non-believers are aware of, have seen, or seen depicted, or read about all throughout the world,” Jenkins shares. “I want us to learn the lessons that Jesus was teaching, that they weren't getting until the Cross and the resurrection.”

To date, more than 200 million viewers have watched at least one episode of "The Chosen" with video views quickly closing in on the 900 million mark worldwide.

Jenkins joins us to talk about how he prepared himself physically and mentally to film the gripping scene of Jesus' crucifixion. Listen as the popular director explains the significance of this season in the series' overarching narrative and how it is the most gut-wrenching, emotional season he has ever filmed.

Listen now: