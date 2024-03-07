Home News Dennis Quaid, 'Jesus Revolution' and 'Sound of Freedom' win big at Moviguide Awards

Films “Jesus Revolution” and “Super Mario Bros Movie,” along with actors Dennis Quaid and Lori Loughlin, took home top honors at the 31st annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards Gala honoring the best in cinema and television that uplift family and faith values.

Hosted by Trevor Donovan and Danica McKellar of Great American Family, the event was held on Feb. 9 at the iconic Avalon Theatre in Hollywood and debuted on Great American Family on March 7.

"Super Mario Bros Movie" was named Best Family Movie, while "A Paris Christmas Waltz" took home the award for Best Family TV. "Jesus Revolution" won Best Movie for Mature Audiences, and "Chicago P.D." episode “New Life” was awarded Best TV for Mature Audiences.

In recognition of films and shows that highlight freedom and faith, the Faith & Freedom Award for Movies was awarded to "Sound of Freedom," starring Jim Caviezel. For TV, the award went to Prime Video’s "A Million Miles Away." The Grace Prize, celebrating outstanding performances that exemplify God’s grace, was given to Quaid for “On a Wing and a Prayer” and Loughlin for “A Christmas Blessing” in their respective categories.

“I didn't ever see this happening. … I love making movies; I'm really blessed to do what I love, so thank you,” the “Full House” actress said while accepting her award.

The evening also featured a number of musical performances, including one from Quaid and Grammy-nominated artist Blessing Offor, who performed “Brighter Days.” The night concluded with a prayer led by “Full House” actress Candace Cameron Bure.

“This was the most entertaining, enthusiastic and blessed Movieguide in 31 years. I am grateful for God’s grace and everyone involved who made it great,” said Ted Baehr, executive producer and publisher of Movieguide.

Overall, 2023 marked a successful year for faith-based and uplifting films and television series.

Lionsgate’s “Jesus Revolution,” which hit theaters in early 2023 and stars Kelsey Grammer, grossed $52 million domestically and was given an A+ CinemaScore grade by moviegoers. Angel Studio’s “Sound of Freedom” grossed nearly $250 million worldwide, outperforming big-budget films including “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.”

“A Million Miles Away,” starring Michael Peña, Rosa Salazar and Julio César Cedillo, tells the inspiring true story of devout Christian José Hernández, a migrant turned NASA astronaut. The film garnered several award nominations, earned the No. 1 spot on Amazon Prime for several weeks and received a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Andy Erwin, one of the directors of “Jesus Revolution,” told The Christian Post that the success of such faith-based films and the star power they are attracting is evidence of Hollywood's awakening to the underserved faith community.

“I think it's really a moment in time where there's been a group of individuals that have all been trying to work behind the scenes to tell stories of faith. But collectively, whether it's through ‘The Chosen’ or ‘Sound of Freedom,’ or what we did with ‘Jesus Revolution,’ all of a sudden, it's been legitimized,” he said.