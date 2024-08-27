Home News Dennis Quaid, Kathie Lee Gifford celebrate Ronald Reagan's faith, family values at 'Reagan' premiere

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The cast, crew and supporters of “Reagan,” the highly anticipated biopic that brings to life the story of America’s 40th president, reflected on how Ronald Reagan’s faith and commitment to family was central to his story — and why the film is needed now more than ever.

At the red carpet premiere for "Reagan," which hits theaters on Aug. 30, Dennis Quaid, who stars as Reagan, told The Christian Post that it was the former president’s mother, Nelle, who instilled in him a deep sense of faith, something that guided his life throughout his career.

The film dramatizes how Reagan’s father, Jack Reagan, battled alcoholism for most of his adult life, while Nelle was a devout Christian who shielded her son from his father’s issues.

“The film is about family values; one of the most important things in the nuclear family and being raised with family is that feeling of constancy, that people being around to have your back. That's where those values get instilled. They don't get taught to you. You live them,” the 70-year-old actor said.

“I was just reading J.D. Vance’s book, Hillbilly Elegy, and that’s what his book is about. At the end of the day, regardless of the class of people, a healthy family is important. It’s your safety net when you’re growing up.”

Set during the Cold War, "Reagan" chronicles the life of the 40th president of the United States, from his early days in a small town to his Hollywood career and eventual global political influence. The film is narrated from the perspective of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent, highlighting Reagan’s impact, which caught Soviet attention during his time in the film industry. The movie offers a unique perspective on Reagan’s legacy, emphasizing his determination and the unwavering support of his wife.

The cast of "Reagan" also includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Jane Wyman, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher, David Henrie as a young Reagan, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner, and Jon Voight as Petrovich. The film is directed by Sean McNamara, known for "Soul Surfer" and "The Miracle Season."

Screenwriter Howard Klausner echoed the sentiment that Reagan’s faith was central to his story. He told CP he wanted the script to highlight Reagan’s quest for purpose, a journey that took him from small-town Illinois to Hollywood and eventually to the White House.

“Reagan’s faith was integral from childhood on,” Klausner explained. “It wasn’t just politically expedient. The man believed in the Lord, and that belief guided him throughout his life. To leave that out wouldn’t be true to who he was.”

“Reagan lived so many lives,” Klausner said. “He was an actor, a sports announcer, a union president, and it wasn’t until he was shot that he truly understood his purpose. That’s the spine of the movie — his search for meaning.”

The secret to Reagan’s success, Klausner said, was “love,” adding: “He loved his family. He loved people, whether they agreed with him or not. He loved the United States. He loved God. And I think that is what is so desperately missing in this political dialog and what we're living in right now.”

Originally planned for a 2023 release, "Reagan" faced production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and was further postponed by an actors' strike. It resumed shooting seven months after initially shutting down.

Though focusing on Reagan’s life and career, “Reagan” deliberately steers away from being overtly political. Instead, it focuses on Reagan’s personal journey, a choice that resonated with many involved in the project.

Kathie Lee Gifford, who co-wrote a song titled “I Knew It Would Be You” for the film, emphasized the film’s universal themes. “It’s not about politics at all,” Gifford shared. “It’s about Nancy and Ronnie’s love affair. I was moved by the film because it shows their love, which was rooted in faith, without turning it into a political statement.

“I stay away from politics,” she added. “It only divides people … I don't try to give advice to other people about what to do. I just to share Jesus with everybody.”

Gifford recounted a memory of meeting the Reagans, a moment she said remains framed on her wall. “I opened for Bob Hope at the Washington Hilton one night, and there I was with President Reagan, Mrs. Reagan, and Bob Hope. It’s a memory I cherish,” she said.

Quaid, who shot to fame in the 1980s with “The Right Stuff” and “The Big Easy,” told CP that as Hollywood struggles to find its way amid a changing landscape, he’s optimistic about the future of faith-based and inspirational films like “Reagan.”

“Back in the ’60s, Hollywood lost its way but then came the golden age of the ’70s. Today, I think faith films are coming into their own, and Hollywood is starting to get it. They’ve even hired consultants to help them understand what’s going on in the middle of the country,” he said.

“They’ve hired ‘flyover state consultants’ because they really don't know what's going on in the middle of the country, but I think that’s starting to change,” he said.

The Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing told CP that in a time of profound political division and cultural upheaval, the need for stories that highlight the power of faith and principled leadership has never been more pressing.

“We’re in a post-Christian America, and I don't think that that has to stay the case,” he said. “Our politics is incredibly divided, and the voice that Christians had, particularly in the '80s and '90s in American politics, has waned. It’s inspiring to see what things looked like when it was in a more healthy place, to see what a figure like Reagan could be. I'm hopeful this movie can help restore the better part of Christian politics in America.”

“Reagan” will be released exclusively in theaters nationwide on Aug. 30.