Home News Influencer Destiny warns Charlie Kirk might be alive if Americans hadn't elected Trump; mocks Erika Kirk 'If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn't have been president for the second term'; conservatives should 'be afraid of getting killed when they go to events'

The Young Turks' Ana Kasparian expressed disgust during a heated debate with Destiny over his response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, condemning the streamer for refusing to denounce the Christian conservative’s murder and for mocking his widow.

Destiny, whose real name is Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, joined a Monday panel discussion on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" that focused on the fatal shooting of the 31-year-old conservative activist during an event at Utah Valley University last week.

When asked by Morgan if he thinks his response to Kirk’s murder has been appropriate, Destiny argued that the country can only move forward into a “better world” if conservatives “can finally realize that they need to turn the temperature down on their side.”

“If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn't have been president for the second term,” Destiny asserted.

During the discussion, the streamer also said he wouldn't condemn someone with a left-leaning ideology for killing Kirk over his political opinions until President Donald Trump “can go on air and say all of us need to calm down.”

In response, Kasparian questioned why the streamer’s behavior is contingent on Trump, to which Destiny cited Trump’s position as the president of the United States. Kasparian started to say that the influencer has a “responsibility” because a large number of young men listen to him before Destiny retaliated by saying that her “brain has been broken by online rhetoric.”

“No, it hasn’t been broken,” Kasparian told Destiny. “I actually care about the country and want to bring people together. You do the opposite! You represent the worst of us, Destiny.”

At one point, Kasparian declared that people like the streamer are why she stopped identifying as a Democrat, saying that "people like [Destiny] are so embarrassing on the Left."

In previous interviews, Kasparian has said that her political views have changed over the years. While she still holds leftist beliefs when it comes to several economic policies, such as universal healthcare, the TYT host has expressed equal disillusionment with both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Based on Destiny’s comments about “dialing down the temperature,” Morgan asked the streamer how mocking Erika Kirk for posting a photo of herself beside her husband’s casket "constitutes turning down the temperature?”

The TPUSA founder’s widow shared the photo in an Instagram post last week, writing, “The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. Не...Не is so good. I will never have the words. Ever.”

Destiny shared a screenshot of Erika Kirk's post in a Saturday X post, mocking her for having tagged her deceased husband in the photo. The streamer also accused the widow of “fake crying” in her first public address after her husband’s murder, in which she promised to continue carrying out the TPUSA founder’s mission.

In response to Morgan’s question on Monday, Destiny claimed that Erika and conservatives are “weaponizing a widow’s grief to try to do recruitment for [their] political party,” calling it “one of the most disgusting things [he has] ever seen.”

While the TYT host acknowledged that she agreed with Destiny about wanting to see Trump bring down the temperature, she condemned Destiny for mocking a mother with two children under the age of 5 whose husband was murdered.

The TYT host also praised Erika for how she conducted herself during her speech, with Kasparian saying that she would not have managed to compose herself if it had been her husband who was assassinated.

“How could you mock that? What is wrong with you? I just don’t understand it,” she asked. “That’s it, I don’t understand it. I don’t understand you, Destiny. You have so much hatred in your heart, and at the same time, you judge others as hateful.”

After the interview, TYT co-creator Cenk Uygur applauded Kasparian’s response to Destiny, commending his co-host for having “unshakable principles.”

“She’ll take on anyone on either side without giving a damn about partisanship,” Uygur wrote in a Tuesday X post, adding that “Morality isn’t left or right, it’s about empathy for everyone.”

Destiny’s comments in the wake of Kirk’s murder have also drawn criticism from billionaire Elon Musk, who referred to the streamer as a “jack—” in a Tuesday X post.

Musk’s comment was in response to footage shared online of one of Destiny’s streams, in which the influencer said that conservatives should “be afraid of getting killed when they go to events, so that they look to their leadership to turn down the temperature.”

The billionaire called Destiny’s position “insane,” saying that the streamer shouldn’t be banned, but Amazon should stop “paying him to incite murder.”