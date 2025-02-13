Home News Diocese of Little Rock suspends priest arrested for animal cruelty

A Catholic priest in Arkansas has been suspended from his position following an arrest on animal cruelty charges.

Fr. Charles Thessing, who serves as the priest of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in West Memphis and Sacred Heart Church in Crawfordsville, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Jail records from the Crittenden County Jail reveal that he was released from custody that same day.

According to a news report from local news station WREG, police obtained a search warrant for Thessing’s residence after receiving a video tip from Animal Control on Friday. While the contents of the video have not been released, officers who arrived at Thessing’s house found two cats who appeared to have been drowned in a water tank. Animal traps were also discovered on the property.

Bishop Anthony Taylor of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Little Rock announced in a Wednesday letter to parishioners of the two churches where Thessing serves as pastor that the priest has been suspended. “As you know, on Feb. 11 your pastor, Father Charles Thessing, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. The allegations are disturbing, and as your bishop I take them very seriously,” he wrote.

While stressing that he respected Thessing’s “rights to due process and the presumption of innocence,” Taylor noted that he had “determined that Father Thessing cannot continue serving as an effective pastor for your parishes” and that he had therefore informed the priest that “he is suspended from functioning as your pastor, and that his faculties are suspending the outcome of this criminal process.”

Taylor indicated that he arrived at his decision following “much prayer and consideration” as well as consultations with members of the parishes and “broader community.” He acknowledged that “Father Thessing has many supporters — many whose lives he has positively impacted” and is “well-loved by many for bringing them and their families closer to God.” He also urged the priest’s “supporters and detractors alike” to “keep him, your parishes and your school in your prayers.”

Taylor concluded the letter by informing parishioners of the churches that he intended to celebrate masses for them this weekend as he pondered “plans for the future leadership of both of your parishes,” telling them, “I look forward to being present with and accompanying you during this difficult time.”

In a statement shared with WREG, West Memphis Animal Shelter Director Kerry Facello vowed that “Animal cruelty cases are a top priority, and we will always enforce the law to protect the animals in our care.”

Aggravated animal cruelty is a Class D felony in Arkansas, meaning that Thessing could face a prison sentence of up to six years if found guilty. Thessing could also be ordered to perform up to 400 hours of community service and undergo a psychological evaluation.