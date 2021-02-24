Amazon, Netflix, Twitter: ‘Dirty Dozen List’ names 12 businesses profiting off sexual exploitation during pandemic Amazon, Netflix, Twitter: ‘Dirty Dozen List’ names 12 businesses profiting off sexual exploitation during pandemic

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation unveiled its annual Dirty Dozen list, comprised of 12 businesses and entities that the organization says profit off sexually exploitative products.

NCOSE has been annually releasing the Dirty Dozen list since 2013, with the goal of spreading awareness to get those on the list to stop promoting sexually graphic products and content.

The latest list was released on Tuesday morning, with experts and NCOSE staffers talking about some of the entries via a virtual event held via Zoom.

Lina Nealon, director of Corporate and Strategic Initiatives at NCOSE, gave introductory remarks, saying those on the list benefited from the “societal chaos” of the pandemic.

“The Dirty Dozen list is comprised of corporations, brands, organizations, and institutions that you likely know. Ones that you and I are probably using on a weekly if not daily basis,” said Nealon.

“They exert enormous influence and power politically, economically, socially, and culturally. And while many of them provide us with products that we love, entertainment, and ways of communicating, they are also perpetuating and enabling violence and harm.”

NCOSE also had an additional “Watch List” where they put Snapchat, TikTok, and Visa, because those entities had made improvements in tackling sexual exploitation but retained various problems.

Here are the 12 entities that made it on the 2021 Dirty Dozen List. They include a popular social site, a major source of internet commerce, a couple of apps, and a state.

