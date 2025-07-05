Home News DOJ announces record $14.6B in healthcare fraud, over 300 arrests

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that over 300 people have been arrested in connection with a record $14.6 billion in alleged healthcare fraud.

In a press release on Monday, the DOJ detailed the results of its 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, which involved the coordination of state and federal law enforcement.

According to the DOJ, criminal charges have been filed against 324 defendants, including nearly 100 licensed medical professionals, such as doctors and nurses.

The operation was overseen by the Health Care Fraud Unit of the DOJ Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and included its core partners from U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Among those arrested, 29 were charged for their alleged involvement in transnational criminal organizations that submitted over $12 billion in fraudulent claims to health insurance programs in the United States.

“This record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown delivers justice to criminal actors who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens and steal from hardworking American taxpayers,” U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

“Make no mistake — this administration will not tolerate criminals who line their pockets with taxpayer dollars while endangering the health and safety of our communities.”

Regarding the operation, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino stated in a post on X that the alleged fraud committed by the defendants was “a crime against all of us.”

“The investigation spanned 50 federal districts, and resulted in nearly 3 billion dollars in false claims with over 15 million illegal distributions of pills,” Bongino tweeted.

“Results matter. Talk is cheap. And this is not even the beginning of the beginning. If you’re stealing from the public, or violating your oath to serve, then we’re coming for you too. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”

The charges stemmed from a wide variety of alleged unlawful behaviors. For example, 74 defendants were charged in 58 different cases with allegedly illegally diverting more than 15 million pills of prescription opioids and other controlled substances.

Additionally, 49 defendants were charged in connection with allegedly submitting approximately $1.17 billion in fraudulent claims to Medicare via telemedicine and genetic testing fraud schemes.

Another 170 defendants were charged with various fraud schemes involving over $1.84 billion in allegedly fraudulent and false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance companies for diagnostic testing, medical visits, and medically unnecessary treatments, either provided in relation to bribes and kickbacks or not provided at all.

According to the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, healthcare fraud “drains an estimated $100 billion through fraudulent claims, waste and abuse, making it one of the most expensive financial leaks in the nation. That’s more than $300 annually for every American."