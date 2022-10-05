Dolly Parton, country music stars mourn Loretta Lynn: ‘Rest in the arms of Jesus’

Country music icon Loretta Lynn was mourned across the nation following the announcement of her death on Tuesday, with many country music stars taking to social media to share their appreciation and some offering personal stories.

The "Coal Miner's Daughter," known as the queen of country music for seven decades, died at home in her sleep at the age of 90.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Fans and celebrities alike filled social media with heartfelt remembrances of Lynn.

Fellow country music legend Dolly Parton was one of the first to share her heart on Twitter.

"So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," Parton's statement began. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville, and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them."

"I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace," Parton wrote.

The next generation of country stars also shared Lynn's impact on their life. Carrie Underwood posted a story on Instagram about the first time she met the three-time Grammy Award winner.

"The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was," Underwood wrote. "[I]n a big sparkly dress … laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done...This is one of my most favorite stories to tell. I think it sums up her personality pretty well. She was a cantankerous little pistol…friendly and sweet…never afraid to be herself and speak her mind."

Underwood recalled that throughout her career, she has had the honor to sing for Lynn and with Lynn "in some of the most special moments of my career."

"She is irreplaceable," the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer added. "She will be incredibly missed…but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced."

"Thank you, Loretta, for showing us how it's done," Underwood continued. "May you Rest In Peace in the arms of Jesus and add your heavenly voice to the angel choir."

"King of Country" George Strait posted to Twitter: "We're sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road."

Singer Martina McBride posted to Instagram how hard it was for her to process Lynn's death.

"It's so hard to feel like you have the right words. I can hear Loretta saying 'just take your time honey,'" McBride wrote. "We all loved her so much. There will never be another like her. I am so grateful that I got to know her, to spend time with her, laugh with her…..I was always a little astonished when she called me her friend."

Legendary songwriter Carole King tweeted that Lynn was "an inspiration."

Actress and country singer Reba McEntire compared Lynn to her mother.



On Instagram, McEntire stated: "They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal."

"Now they're both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!" McEntire added.



Former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker said Lynn "was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted."

"I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta," he wrote. "Love u. And rest now u angel."

In her 1976 autobiography, Lynn stated that she had been baptized two years earlier and that she tries to "lead a good Christian life." But she admitted that she has "funny beliefs" mixing Christianity and superstition.

"I know people in the Church of Christ ain't supposed to believe in reincarnation and seances and stuff, but I guess I do," she wrote. "I'll probably get in trouble with the church for saying this, but I've often tried to make contact with people that have died, especially my Daddy."