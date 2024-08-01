Home News 'Duck Dynasty' star Willie Robertson on turning darkness into light one conversation at a time

As people of faith, we have all been there. You find yourself in a situation that begs for you to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, but for whatever reason, you stop short. The timing isn't right, the logistics are bad, or you feel awkward and out of place doing it.

The problem is that it just doesn't feel natural. Perhaps you fear the other person will not be receptive or will become hostile about hearing the Good News. Or, you don't know where to start.

Whatever the reason, sharing your story of faith and what it means to you is one of the hardest activities a Christian will ever face. But sharing your faith is not complicated. In fact, the more you share Jesus with others, the easier it gets.

Christian reality television star Willie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame found salvation in Christ in large part because a stranger went outside his comfort zone to have a spiritual conversation with his father, Phil Robertson.

Phil Robertson accepted Christ and then shared the Gospel with his family. If that conversation had never taken place, Willie Robertson may never have found his salvation. Thus, his life would have taken a completely different path, one that may have been filled with misery and doubt.

"My dad was the guy just preaching the Gospel to everyone, including my own family," Willie Robertson shared. "He wasn't a pastor. He was a duck call builder, but man, he would share the Gospel with anyone, publicly or personally. Him sharing the Gospel with me changed everything in my life."

In his latest book, The Gospeler: Turning Darkness into Light One Conversation at a Time, Willie Robertson tells readers how they can talk comfortably about Jesus with their family, friends, neighbors and even complete strangers they meet in everyday life. In the book's 224 pages, he stresses that sharing the Gospel is not preaching but simply having a conversation. The key is to focus on what's truly important (Jesus) instead of what's not (religion).

"People sharing their faith is, in a lot of ways, sort of gone by the wayside," explains Willie Robertson, the CEO of Duck Commander. "I think people expect their pastors to do it. They think that's why you go to church. And so this book is hopefully to get us to start talking about this the other six days out of the week, even besides Sunday. These are the conversations that happen at work, in our homes with our children, people we know, perhaps a stranger that we're sitting beside somewhere."

Willie Robertson joins us on the "Crossmap Podcast" to discuss why well-meaning Christians often shy away from sharing the Gospel with people. Listen as he shares why it is so important to understand that sharing the Gospel is not preaching but simply having a conversation.

