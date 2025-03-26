Home News Duluth pastor resigns after protest over past sexual abuse of 2 teenage girls

Pastor Ronald Allen of Revive City Church of Duluth in Minnesota has resigned following two days of protest over his sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl and her friend while he was serving as a youth pastor some 25 years ago.

"I write to you today with a heavy heart, as I must announce my resignation from my role as Pastor of Revive City Church of Duluth and Ministry Leader of Celebrate Recovery at Revive City Church, effective immediately," Allen, 59, wrote in a statement to his congregation on his Facebook page Monday night.

"This decision has not come easily, but it is one that I believe is necessary for our personal journey. I recognize that this news may bring great pain to many, and perhaps relief to others. Regardless, I ask for your understanding and support as I embark on this new chapter," he added. "Please keep my family in your prayers during this challenging time."

Revive City Church confirmed Allen's resignation and said in a statement to WDIO that it is working on finding a replacement leader.

"Our heart continues to be for the people, and we want the doors of Revive City Church to stay open. We are diligently working with our board of directors and other leaders to ensure services do not stop. Ron's step down from pastor is permanent and he is now officially retired," the church said.

"We are contacting local pastors to fill the void in the interim for Sunday and Wednesday services until we find a new pastor. Revive City Church is a place where hope is found, and we want that to remain the mission and vision of the church."

In court documents cited by FOX 21, Allen admitted that from 2000 to 2001, when he was 35, he engaged in "repeated sexual contacts" with a 13-year-old girl while he served as her youth pastor at Calvary Worship Center in Minnetonka.

Most of the abuse took place inside Allen's home while the teenager was babysitting his children. He also admitted to one instance of sexually assaulting the babysitter's 13-year-old friend.

For his crimes, Allen served one year in prison and was required to register as a sex offender for five years.

At a protest outside the church on Sunday, some people expressed support for Allen and his wife, October.

"I came from Oklahoma. You know, I understand people saying things about somebody's past. We all got a past. … but those people, those people in that church, they do everything for the community," Billy Hintsmen told Fox21.

The pastor's detractors argue that people with sexual convictions against children should not hold positions of authority. There were also concerns that Allen's past was not properly disclosed to congregants.

"If, like October says, that Ron's convictions and old record isn't a big deal, why not go through his background check? Right?" asked Cliff Parker, a protester who said he is a part of the recovery community.

He believes Allen's lack of transparency about his past reflects a double standard.

"I had to [get a background check] for my job. I got denied, had to appeal it, jump through some hoops because I have a past — not including sexual [expletive]," he said.