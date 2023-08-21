Earthquakes hit Southern California as Tropical Storm Hilary brings historic flooding

A series of earthquakes rattled Southern California, coinciding with the landfall of Tropical Storm Hilary, which brought record rainfall and flooding to the region.

The earthquakes, ranging from 2.5 to 5.1 in magnitude, struck near Ojai in Ventura County, while Hilary’s unexpected path caused intense downpours across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, at least a dozen quakes began in early Sunday afternoon, with the strongest registering a magnitude of 5.1, four miles southeast of Ojai. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported no immediate major damage or injury.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System also confirmed no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake.

Fox Weather noted the earthquake’s occurrence just as Hilary approached the area, with many residents receiving an alert on their phones moments before the quake. Several aftershocks above 3.0 magnitude were reported after the initial quake.

Tropical Storm Hilary, previously a Category 4 hurricane, made an unexpected turn Sunday night, moving from the Inland Empire to the heart of Los Angeles.

The National Hurricane Center tracked the storm’s center over Dodger Stadium around 8:15 p.m., before relocating to the Owens Valley by 11 p.m. The storm brought intense rain, breaking daily records in Downtown L.A., Long Beach, and other locations.

Dodger Stadium is an island. pic.twitter.com/g2mQrKzgS3 — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) August 21, 2023

The Los Angeles Times reported significant concerns about flooding, especially in the deserts and mountains. Flooding was reported in various locations, including Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage and roads in Coachella. The National Weather Service office in Oxnard expressed concerns about major flooding in Death Valley and the Morongo Basin.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across most of Southern California, deploying more than 7,500 troops to assist with preparations. Residents in San Bernardino County were evacuated, and life-threatening flooding was warned in Ventura County after almost two inches of rain fell within two hours.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated on social media that over 100 fire stations were checking buildings for damage, with no initial reports of structural damage or injuries.

Aftershocks are likely over the next few days, seismologist Lucy Jones told NBC News, noting that this was the first magnitude 5 earthquake in the Ventura basin since 1932.

The National Hurricane Service warned of life-threatening to locally catastrophic flooding, mudslides and landslides due to the “ongoing and historic” amount of rain.

The full scope of the damage to Southern California will likely take days to determine, as downpours are expected to continue, and the true extent of flooding may be known by late Monday.