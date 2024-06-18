Home News 'Freedom to mess up': Ellie Holcomb says motherhood gave her fresh perspective on God's grace

Christian Singer and author Ellie Holcomb has opened up about how motherhood has changed her perspective on life and altered her view of God.

As the mother of three small children, Holcomb has not shied away from her faith as she has three children's books, each accompanied by an EP of original music. In a recent interview with Crosswalk Headlines, the 41-year-old said motherhood has given her a fresh perspective on God.

Motherhood, she said, has helped her recognize the Lord's attributes more clearly, such as His grace.

"We are, first and foremost, beloved sons and daughters of the most high God," she was quoted as saying. "And so, being a mom has helped me remember that before I'm even a mom, I'm God's daughter, and He's going to take such good care of me, and He's going to take such good care of my kids, too. Man, what a freedom to know: We're all just God's kids, trying to make our way back home again. I am grateful for the freedom to be a kid, to mess up."

Holcomb, who is married to rocker Drew Holcomb, said one of her favorite things about being a mom is being able to "see the world again" through her children's eyes.

"Everything feels new and fresh," she said. "It's been so good for me as a grown-up."

Holcomb said she tries to emulate the love of Jesus towards her children.

"I don't want you to be feeling like you have to get everything right all the time," she said. "You can come as you are to me, and it's given me freedom to come as I am into the presence of God."

The artist recently released two projects for an audience of adults. One was a new psalms-based album, All of My Days, and the other is an expanded edition of her bestselling 2017 devotional, Fighting Words, which includes 10 devotionals that were reportedly not included in the original publication.

The psalm-based All of My Days was first introduced on Instagram in March.

Each week, she posted her singing a different psalm, set to music, and fans requested her to record the songs onto an album.

According to an Instagram post, Holcomb said she started singing different scriptures every Monday on Instagram.

"I wanted to create a space, even if it was for 30 seconds in someone's feed, where they could be still and take a deep breath," she said. "I'm increasingly aware of the pace and noise that we keep up with on social media, and I got curious about what it would be like to sing a simple melody that carried a simple promise of God. I've done it, mainly for myself, to bury some truth and light in my heart each week, but I've LOVED seeing other people tune in, listen, and even sing along. And for years (over 100 melodies shared!), SO many of you have been asking me to make a record of some of these scripture songs."