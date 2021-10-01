New documentary tells true story of pilots who take extreme risks to fly missionaries to 'Ends of the Earth'

The documentary film "Ends of the Earth" tells the true stories of Mission Aviation Fellowship pilots who fly missionaries to some of the most remote regions of the world under high-risk conditions so they can share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Moody Bible Institute partnered with Change Media and Mission Aviation Fellowship on the new film, which focuses on the work and faith of MAF pilots who help missionaries, churches and Christian organizations fulfill Jesus' Great Commission.

The documentary, which will premiere in select theaters nationwide for two nights only at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 and Oct. 21, features interviews with Christian leaders, staff from Moody Bible Institute and MAF employees.

These Christian leaders include Mark Jobe, president of Moody Bible Institute, and David Holsten, MAF president. It also features Pastor David Platt of McLean Bible Church, who's also the founder of Radical, an organization that seeks to help train and equip Christians and churches to spread the Gospel among nations.

The film culminates with a discussion from Jobe and Holsten about the Great Commission and the calling of every Christian, regardless of their profession.

“We believe that every follower of Christ should have a passion for missions,” Holsten said, according to the Moody Bible Institute. “Some will be called to go, others will be called to use their gifts to support, and all are called to pray that people will accept the life-changing salvation that comes through Jesus Christ.”

According to MAF, millions of people worldwide don't have access to the Gospel. Some who live in remote regions of the world face geographic barriers. Others are isolated by social, political or religious barriers.

For 75 years, MAF has been on a mission to reach isolated people with the message of Christ and to bring help, hope and healing through aviation. MAF operates a global fleet of aircrafts to help medical professionals, churches, missionaries and other humanitarian organizations deliver necessary supplies and spiritual support to isolated people.

"Ends of The Earth" gives viewers an in-depth look at remote villages and breathtaking landscapes as it shares the stories of MAF pilots who accept the challenge of flying to remote and sometimes high-risk areas of the world so that missionaries can share the Gospel.

In a statement, Jobe expressed hope that the documentary will inspire Moody Bible Institute students to become missionary pilots.

“We are excited about the next generation of men and women at Moody ready to fulfill their purpose and calling,” he said. “And we are praying fervently that the Lord uses this powerful film to inspire some of them as mission aviators to proclaim the Gospel to the ends of the earth. Moody looks forward to building our strong partnership with MAF in our efforts to make the Gospel available to every person.”

Fathom Events has partnered with Collide Media Group to show the film in theaters nationwide.

“Fathom is thrilled to be partnering with Collide to expand our inspirational and documentary offerings to cinema audiences,” Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO, said. “This is an important film that will challenge and inspire audiences.”