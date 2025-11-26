Home News Erika Kirk prayed she was pregnant after Charlie Kirk's murder, says she's not angry with God

Erika Kirk, the 36-year-old widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, said she prayed after her husband's assassination that she was pregnant with what would have been their third child, revealing they had a desire to continue growing their family.

Kirk sat down for an interview with journalist Megyn Kelly on Saturday at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the final stop in the "Megyn Kelly Live" tour.

During the conversation with Kelly, Kirk said she and her husband hoped to have four children, adding that they were both "excited" about expanding their family. The couple raised two children together before Kirk's death: a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

"I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered," she said. "I was like, 'Oh, goodness, that would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.'"

On Sept. 10, Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Authorities later arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who reportedly killed the conservative activist over his political views, including on topics like transgenderism.

Erika Kirk, who married the TPUSA founder in 2021, advised young couples not to put off having children.

"So now, when I see young couples, I tell them,' Please, don't put it off.' Especially if you're a young woman," she said. "You can always have a career. You can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children, and they grow so fast and quickly."

At one point during their conversation, Kelly asked the mother of two whether she felt angry at God over the loss of her husband. She revealed that she struggled with understanding the reason why it happened.

"I know we can't understand God's plan, but have you had bouts of anger?" Kelly asked Erika. "You know, I think about what the kids are going to miss, what you got jipped out of, what poor Charlie now is going to miss. And I feel angry."

"Sadness, of course, obviously, but yes, against the accused shooter, but just, I know you don't ever feel angry against God, but I kind of do," the media personality added.

Kirk replied that the enemy would love for her to be angry, as this would prevent her from carrying out the tasks her husband entrusted her with, which include running TPUSA and raising their children.

"And if I had any amount of anger in my heart and spirit, the Lord would not be able to use me," Kirk said. "And every single day, just how Charlie did, [he] stood on stage, he would say, 'Here I am. Lord, use me.' And if I had that anger in my heart, that foothold from the enemy, He wouldn't be able to."

Kelly reflected on Erika Kirk's speech during Charlie's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, where she forgave the man charged with killing her husband. The journalist described the moment as "the most powerful, strongest thing [she has] ever seen anybody do in [her] life."

Kelly said forgiving Charlie Kirk's killer is something she doubted she could do if she were in the widow's position, and that someone had to explain to her: "'Forgiveness is an action, not an emotion.'"

"And I was like, 'OK, that's getting me closer to feeling like I could do it if I don't actually have to feel loving in my heart toward the person,'" Kelly said before asking Kirk what she would say to Robinson or his parents if she had the chance.

"Would it be anger? Would it be sympathy? What would it be?" Kelly asked.

If she had the chance to speak with the alleged gunman or his family, Kirk said she would not have words of sympathy or anger for them.

"How do you put this? Anything that I could ever wish upon him or that family would pale in comparison to the justice of God," Kirk stated. "And so, I would look at them almost like, I'm so glad I'm not you."

"And I pray that you figure out a way to be right with the Lord," the widow added.

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer was charged in the Fourth Judicial District Court of Utah County, Utah, and faces the counts of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, tampering with a witness, and violent offense committed in the presence of a minor.

If convicted of aggravated murder, Robinson could potentially receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole or 25 years to life.