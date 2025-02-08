Home News 'Christian nationalism' or a 'needed' correction?: World reacts to Trump's 'anti-Christian bias' task force

President Donald Trump's plan to create a commission to combat anti-Christian bias in the federal government has prompted mixed reactions, with Evangelical leaders feeling the move will protect religious liberty and attorneys with progressive secular legal organizations accusing the administration of "Christian nationalism."

Trump announced the new presidential commission during his second National Prayer Breakfast speech at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

The Republican claimed that the Biden-Harris administration engaged in "persecution" against devout Christians, citing the 75-year-old pro-life activist sentenced to prison last year for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act as an example of anti-Christian bias.

An executive order signed by Trump on Thursday directed newly sworn-in U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to head a "task force" that will "eradicate anti-Christian bias" in the government.

"The mission of this task force will be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible," Trump said. "The IRS, the FBI, terrible."

"In addition, the task force will work to fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society and to move Heaven and Earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide."

The following pages highlight reactions from leading Christian and secularist voices to Trump's new task force to eradicate "eradicate anti-Christian bias."