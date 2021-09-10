 U.S. | | Coronavirus →

Ex-Muslim Hedieh Mirahmadi reveals journey to Christ, her take on Afghanistan crisis

By Billy Hallowell, Op-ed Contributor
Afghanistan, Christians,
Afghan refugee Faridah visits a course preparing her to convert into christian confession by baptism in Berlin, on October 23, 2016. |

Hedieh Mirahmadi is an ex-Muslim-turned-Christian. An expert on Islam and extremism, she has a plethora of experience working in Afghanistan and in Middle Eastern affairs.

In a recent Christian Post op-ed, Mirahmadi proclaimed, "Ultimately, our failure in Afghanistan is a spiritual one."

Listen to her explain this contention as well as detail her conversion to Christianity:

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app. And be sure to subscribe to the “Christian Post Podcast” on your favorite platforms:

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In U.S.