FBI releases over 100 pages of documents from trans-identified Nashville Christian school shooter Audrey Hale called Jesus a homosexual slur if she didn't get a 'boy body in Heaven'

After over two years, the FBI has released over 100 pages of writings and other documents from the perpetrator of the March 2023 Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, following a legal battle.

Audrey Hale, who killed six people in the 2023 shooting at the school, referred to Jesus with a homosexual slur and mocked those who would pray for their children because, Hale wrote, "I will try to kill all your kids."

The writings were part of 112 pages released by the FBI following a drawn-out legal battle led by The Tennessee Star and the Tennessee Firearms Association.

The documents were recovered from Hale's car, reports WZTV. Many of the writings were previously leaked before being publicly released.

Hale outlined her political and religious views and details on firearms safety, shooting range rules and gun legislation. They also include school maps, faculty lists and other planning tools alongside seemingly mundane lists like books and movies to watch before "death day," an apparent reference to March 27, 2023. On that day, Hale — a 28-year-old woman who used "he/him" pronouns — gunned down three children and three staff members at the Christian school affiliated with the Presbyterian Church of America.

Hale was later shot and killed by police.

The newly-released documents referenced God, religions and the Bible. One page with the date "3/27/23" reads, "Forgive me God this act will be inglorious." One comment from her diary read, "If God won't give me a boy body in heaven then Jesus is a f—".

Hale also wrote, "I was born wrong," "Nothing on earth can save me," and "Religion won't save." The documents also included violent threats such as "Throw the Bible in his face, tell him his religion sucks. Then shoot 'em" and "Pray to your God that your children will live, 'cause I will try to kill all your kids."

The FBI redacted schematics of the Covenant School, including floor plans.

A report released in March by the Metro Nashville Police Department indicated Hale had hoped to gain publicity from the tragic shooting, and investigators believe she was inspired by the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, as evidenced by her writings.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of three third-grade students and three adult staff members: Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, all 9; and Katherine Koonce, 60; Cynthia Peak, 61; and Mike Hill, 61.

While Hale "gender identified as a male and used he/him as preferred pronouns," the report stated that Hale "openly identified as lesbian" and described Hale as "a biological female at the time of her death."

Investigators referred to Hale throughout the report as a female, according to Tennessee law, which states that "a person's gender identity must correspond with their biological sex or with information present."