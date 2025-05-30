Home News FBI investigates Supreme Court Dobbs leak that sparked wave of violence against churches, pro-life groups

The FBI will revisit several high-profile unsolved incidents, including the 2022 leak of the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which sparked a wave of violence against churches and pro-life pregnancy centers across the country.

In a Monday X post announcing the agency's plan to take up the case, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said he expects the incoming reform teams to be in place by next week. The hiring process is reaching the "finish line" and "will help us both in doubling down on our reform agenda," he added.

"Shortly after swearing in, the director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open or push additional resources and investigative attention to these cases," Bongino stated.

"These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration's White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case," the FBI deputy director added.

"I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly, and we are making progress. If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI."

In May 2022, Politico published a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organiztion, which overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to once again determine their own abortion laws.

After the draft opinion was leaked, radical abortion activists burned, vandalized and looted multiple churches and pro-life advocacy organizations.

Shortly before the release of the finalized Dobbs opinion, authorities arrested a California man in early June 2022 near the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Police detained the man close to the justice's house in Chevy Chase, Maryland, after saying that he wanted to kill Kavanaugh due to his likely support for overturning Roe.

The man had multiple weapons on him, including a gun, knife and pepper spray at the time of his arrest, and he faced charges related to attempting to murder a Supreme Court justice.

The targeted violence continued after the official release of the Dobbs decision in June 2022. While some of the vandals responsible for attacking churches and pregnancy resource centers were arrested, many are still at large.

While the Supreme Court later launched its own investigation in 2023 into the leak that sparked such violence, the inquiry didn't result in the identification of a suspect.

According to a statement released by the high court at the time, the Marshal of the Supreme Court and her staff spent months analyzing forensic evidence and conducting interviews with about 100 employees. The Marshal and her team "determined that no further investigation was warranted with respect to many of the '82 employees [who] had access to electronic or hard copies of the draft opinion."

Bongino said the FBI will look also look into the discovery of cocaine inside the White House in 2023 during former President Joe Biden's administration.

The U.S. Secret Service personnel discovered a white substance while conducting routine rounds of the building. The substance was in a small, zipped bag, and the personnel found it near the ground floor entrance to the West Wing.

The FBI will take another look into a case involving the planting of two pipe bombs on Jan. 5, 2021. One of the bombs was planted close to the Democratic National Committee, and the other near the Republican National Committee.