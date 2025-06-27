Home News Florida church led by anti-ICE pastor charges sheriff's office $10K for using parking lot

A church in Florida has sent the local sheriff's office an invoice after law enforcement officials parked their vehicles in its parking lot against the pastor's wishes as they sought to carry out an unspecified investigation.

Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg, Florida, posted a photograph to Facebook on June 17 showing an invoice addressed to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The invoice requests a payment of $10,000 for "unauthorized use of [the] private church parking lot beginning at 6:00 AM."

The invoice maintained that the presence of "13 vehicles occupying 17 parking spots" resulted in a "disruption to community access, operations, and congregational use of property."

The document stressed that "continued use without coordination or consent may result in legal action or additional penalties," vowing that the church will use payment received from the law enforcement agency to pay for "legal services for immigrants."

Andy Oliver, the pastor of Allendale, who has been outspoken in his advocacy against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, posted a video to Facebook on June 17 documenting the presence of law enforcement vehicles in the church parking lot.

The video shows Oliver asking law enforcement officials if he could help them. One of them responded by telling Oliver, "We're just waiting for an operation."

"Is this involving ICE?" Oliver asked. Multiple law enforcement officials denied that the operation in question involved ICE but declined to provide further details other than stating, "It's a Sheriff's Office investigation." After the official informed Oliver that the investigation did not involve anything on his property, the pastor asked the law enforcement officials to leave: "I don't want policing to be staged here. Definitely, ICE is not welcome here."

The officers agreed to leave, and a subsequent video posted to Facebook shows a dozen vehicles, both marked and unmarked, exiting the property.

Oliver's Facebook page makes the dislike of ICE at his church clear. The cover photo features an image of the church taken at night with the words "Abolish ICE" displayed on the side of the building.

The most recent public post on Oliver's Facebook page links to a TikTok video showing the pastor speaking at an anti-ICE protest outside the Pinellas County Jail while wearing an "Abolish ICE" shirt on June 14, three days before law enforcement officials showed up on his property.

During his remarks, Oliver denounced ICE as a "weapon" that is "soaked in white supremacy."

"It is the child of manifest destiny and Jim Crow, the bastard cousin of slave patrols and Indian removal," he added. "ICE is the cold breath of empire whispering 'You don't belong.'"

Oliver referred to the Bible as he attempted to make the case against ICE.

"Jesus fled to Egypt as a refugee. Jesus knew what it meant to hear soldiers marching with orders signed in the blood of empire and Jesus, he was executed by the state, hung between thieves as a warning to the masses. His death was legal."

"So, don't you dare tell me that the Gospel is neutral. Don't you dare sanitize the cross while ICE cages children under fluorescent lights. I believe in resurrection, but too many are still hanging on crosses of barbed wire borders, prison buses, ankle monitors and courtroom numbers that decide who gets to stay and who gets disappeared. ICE disappears people. And if your theology doesn't scream for abolition, then your theology is frozen," he proclaimed.

Oliver shared his belief that "this nation has built its wealth on stolen land and stolen labor, and ICE is just the newest name for the oldest sin." He described ICE as "white supremacy in a windbreaker, colonialism with a clipboard" and "hatred with a hollowed-out smile."

"Our God does not deport, our God delivers," he said. "Our God does not separate families, our God sets captives free."

"ICE is sin, borders are a lie, cages are the devil's architecture and silence is complicity. We won't be silent. We won't be complicit. We won't stop until every child is reunited, every detainee is released and every system built on hate melts into history," he vowed.

Oliver's advocacy against ICE is not the only example of the pastor's progressive activism.

In 2023, after the Florida Department of Education rejected an Advanced Placement African-American Studies course over concerns it promoted critical theory, Oliver offered the class at his church.

Since returning to the White House in January, President Donald Trump and his administration have ramped up enforcement of immigration law, which has seen waves of ICE raids seeking to detain immigrants who are in the U.S illegally.

While some have defended the measure as a bid to enforce the country's immigration laws, as millions of immigrants are in the country illegally, some Christian leaders have voiced their displeasure with church properties being used in immigration raids.

In a January directive, the Trump administration rescinded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's policy limiting the deportation of illegal immigrants in so-called "sensitive areas."

The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Bernardino in San Bernardino, California, issued a statement this week criticizing the "change and increase in immigration enforcement in our region and specifically our diocese."

"We have experienced at least one case of [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents entering a parish property and seizing several people," Bishop Alberto Rojas wrote.

"While we surely respect and appreciate the right of law enforcement to keep our communities safe from violent criminals, we are now seeing agents detain people as they leave their homes, in their places of work and other randomly chosen public settings."