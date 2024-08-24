Home News ‘Forging’ a new path for discipleship, mentorship with Alex & Stephen Kendrick

From “Courageous” to “War Room” to their last theatrical release “Overcomer,” brothers Alex and Stephen Kendrick have always found themes that address a critical topic at just the right time.

Their latest movie, “The Forge,” now playing in theaters nationwide, is no different.

The movie tells the story of a young man who has no idea how to be a man. Drifting through life with little direction, he is eventually hired by a fitness center. He has no idea how the owner will personally impact his life.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

With the prayers of his mother and the unexpected guidance from his new mentor, the young man is forced to deal with his past, sacrifice his selfishness and discover how God has a greater purpose for his life.

“We were praying, asking God, what do we do next?” says Alex Kendrick, who is only one of two movie directors to have three films receive an A+ grade on CinemaScore. “We started praying and the Lord steered us toward discipleship. In Luke 9, Jesus says something very interesting, and it's almost startling, honestly. He says, “If anyone wants to be my disciple, he must deny himself. Take up his cross daily and follow me.”

He continues, “We don't need a lukewarm church. We don't need a lukewarm generation of believers. We need people sold out to Jesus. That's going to make the most difference and draw people to the Lord because of what Jesus is worth. He's worth our whole life.”

With total box office earnings in excess of $190 million to date, the Kendrick Brothers' ninth movie stars Cameron Arnett, Priscilla Shirer, Karen Abercrombie, T.C. Stallings and features rising actor Aspen Kennedy. With the exception of Kennedy, each of the aforementioned actors has appeared in previous Kendrick movie releases in similar roles.

“If “War Room” impacted you at all or inspired you at all, you're going to like “The Forge,” Alex Kendrick says.

“It's not necessarily a direct sequel, but the fact that the characters exist in the same world [and] make an appearance in “The Forge,” I think a lot of people will appreciate. But this movie is about discipleship. And it's an engaging story about what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ at the discipleship level.”

The movie-making brothers recently joined the "Crossmap Podcast" to discuss the importance of discipleship, how to instill Godly values in the younger generation, and practical ways to live out your faith in daily life.

LISTEN NOW: