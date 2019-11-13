Former abortion provider: 'I killed more people than Ted Bundy'

A former abortionist who performed as many as 1,000 abortions said she came to the shocking revelation one day that she had killed more people than serial killer Ted Bundy, but her actions were legal.

In an episode of “The Van Maren Show” on the Life Site News website posted last week, host Jonathon Van Maren interviewed former abortion provider Dr. Kathi Aultman.

Aultman talked about having little objection to most abortion procedures while in her residency program, noting that she “didn’t see the fetus as any different from the chicken embryos that I dissected in college.”

She began to have some doubts about the practice of abortion when she worked at a neo-natal intensive care unit, noting that she was “trying to save babies in the NICU that were the same age as babies that I was aborting.”

It was only after she became pregnant and had a child that she started to have serious objections and, soon after, decided that she could no longer perform abortions.

Aultman said she didn't become active in the pro-life movement until later on, when an acquaintance showed her an opinion article comparing abortion to the Holocaust. She said her father was a veteran of World War II who had helped liberate a concentration camp, adding that she “grew up with those stories.”

“When I became a doctor, I couldn’t understand how the German doctors could do what they did until I read that article,” she explained. “They could do it just like I could kill babies, because we didn’t consider them human.”

She then explained to Van Maren that this “was the first time that I saw myself as a mass murderer,” noting that the Ted Bundy case was in the news during this personal epiphany.

“I thought, ‘oh my gosh, I’ve killed a lot more people than Ted Bundy, but it wasn’t illegal,’” Aultman said. “And that was when I became pro-life.”

Van Maren told his viewers that he was “so grateful” to speak with Aultman about her pro-life activism and change of heart on the abortion issue.

“Unlike most people involved in the movement, she has actually seen with her own eyes what abortion actually is, what it does to preborn children, what it does to women,” he explained.

Aultman’s interview on “The Van Maren Show” came as the abortion debate has experienced an uptick in attention in recent months.

Since the beginning of the year, states have been passing laws that either expand regulations on abortion or legalize the procedure up until the moment of birth.

Encouraging the wave of new pro-life laws has been the belief that a more conservative leaning U.S. Supreme Court will hear a legal challenge that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued a preliminary injunction against an Alabama state law that banned abortions save for a life-threatening medical emergency.

“The court is persuaded that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in showing that the Act violates an individual’s constitutional right to obtain a pre-viability abortion,” wrote Thompson.

“The plaintiffs’ alleged injury is concrete and imminent. Enforcement of the ban would yield serious and irreparable harm, violating the right to privacy and preventing women from obtaining abortions in Alabama.”