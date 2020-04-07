Former Bachelor contestant says prayer is helping her daughter who's on life support

"Bachelor" alum Michelle Money took to social media over the weekend to plead for prayer for her teenage daughter Brielle, who is currently on life support.

Money’s daughter suffered brain trauma and a fractured skull following a recent skateboarding incident.

The Season 15 contestant of the ABC reality series shared that the pressure on her daughter’s brain had increased and she is calling on the power of prayer for a miracle.

“Your prayers are helping!” she wrote along a video that said, "I just need everyone to pray right now, because we have to get her stabilized," Money said of Brielle’s condition in an Instagram video Sunday.

She noted that prayers have worked in the past so she is calling on Heaven again.

"I posted on my story to have you guys pray, and, once I posted, her numbers started going down," Money said.

“[Without stabilization] we are going to have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don’t want, or we’re going to have to do surgery, and remove part of her skull," she added.

After just a few hours, Money shared an update saying a miracle was taking place because her daughter had stabilized.

"It's been an emotional day. She's in a good place and has been for, like, four hours," the Bachelor candidate said in the update. "Thank you for all the love and support and prayers."

Brielle is in the intensive care unit at Intermountain Healthcare's Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was skateboarding without a helmet. The teenager had to be put into a medically induced coma to reduce pressure on her brain.

Money thanked her neighbors, saying she was “forever grateful” to them for finding her daughter while they were out for a walk and they called 911.

The concerned mom had an important message after everything that happened to her daughter.

"ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET," Money told parents. "ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK."