Former ESPN anchor joins Christian sports media ministry

Sports Spectrum announced today it has signed Emmy Award-winning broadcast veteran Jade McCarthy as a host and contributor. In addition, McCarthy’s new podcast, “Transformed with Jade McCarthy,” launches on the Sports Spectrum Podcast Network on Thursday, June 9.

“It’s a blessing to bridge my career covering sports with my faith walk,” McCarthy said. “I’m thrilled to join Sports Spectrum and dive into conversations with athletes and others in the sports world to learn how their faith shapes and impacts their lives.”

McCarthy, an ESPN alum, hosted the network’s flagship show, “SportsCenter,” as well as reported feature stories for “NFL Sunday Countdown” and hosted a variety of other shows for the network.

“I’m so excited to officially welcome Jade to the Sports Spectrum family,” said Jason Romano, Sports Spectrum’s director of media. “She is so talented and I’m really looking forward to watching her help tell the important stories of sports intersecting with faith.”

In addition to launching and hosting her new podcast, McCarthy will also contribute content for Sports Spectrum’s website SportsSpectrum.com, Sports Spectrum’s quarterly magazine and the Sports Spectrum Podcast.

“My hope for ‘Transformed’ is that it uncovers stories of grit and humility with a unique faith perspective,” McCarthy said. “Moreover, I hope those stories provide insights that help coach us all as we press through our own seasons of growth.”

Since 1985, Sports Spectrum has existed as a media company, telling stories where sports and faith connect.

