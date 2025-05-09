Home News Frank Damazio, author, former megachurch pastor, dies at 75

Mannahouse Church, formerly City Bible Church in Portland, Oregon, has announced the death of its former longtime pastor and author, Frank Damazio. He was 75.

"With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our beloved former pastor, Frank Damazio," the church shared in a statement on Facebook Monday night.

"Dr. Frank Damazio faithfully served as the senior pastor of this church for over 25 years, as well as professor & president of Portland Bible College. His life was marked by lasting fruit & faithfulness that will continue to echo for generations, as his influence has shaped churches, leaders, and ministries around the world," the church added.

The statement, which was also shared on the social media for Portland Bible College, also remembered Damazio as a "man of deep conviction."

"Pastor Frank was a spiritual father, a visionary leader, and a man of deep conviction whose legacy lives on through the many lives he impacted. He remained steadfast in faith, demonstrating strength, humility, and an unwavering commitment to Jesus," the statement continued. "Please join us in lifting up Sharon and the entire Damazio family in prayer as they walk through this time of grief, honoring the life and legacy of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and pastor! The family has requested privacy at this time."

Damazio, who has served in ministry for more than 40 years, has authored more than 30 books, tackling issues like Christian leadership and church management.

Among those he impacted with his ministry is former Mannahouse Church youth pastor Benjamin Windle, who recalled meeting him at 22.

"At the age of 22, at a youth camp in Central Oregon, Pastor Frank Damazio invited Cindi and I to work for him as Youth Pastors. So we left our home in Australia moved to Portland to serve him at City Bible Church / Mannahouse," wrote Windle in a statement on Facebook.

"It was when I met Pastor Frank, for the first time in my life I saw a true prototype of what I could become in ministry. From the Australian Pentecostal background, people tended to be either perceived within a 'Holy Spirit' stream or a 'teacher/intellectual' stream. But with Frank, I saw that both of these gifts and passions could coexist within the one person," he explained.

Windle said Damazio set a high bar of expectation as they planted a church for 14 years.

"I think it pulled the best out of us. Other than my family, no one has shaped my ministry as much as Frank Damazio. He was loved by our kids and family. He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed," he said.

The popular Australia-based megachurch, Hillsong, was also among many in the charismatic Christian circles, releasing statements on Damazio's passing.

"Today, we honor the life and legacy of Pastor Frank Damazio — a beloved husband to @sharon.damazio, father, grandfather, pastor, and member of our Hillsong Global Spiritual Advisory Team," the megachurch network explained in a statement on Instagram Wednesday. "Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time."