'Grounding' exposed: Former psychic calls trend spiritually dangerous, scientifically baseless

In a recent episode of her podcast "Ex-Psychic Saved," former medium Jenn Nizza sounded the alarm on grounding, or “earthing,” calling it a deceptive New Age practice built on pseudoscience and spiritually dangerous ideas.

Joined by researcher Marcia Montenegro, a former astrologer and the founder of Christian Answers for the New Age, the pair offered an extensive breakdown of the spiritual, scientific and financial dangers behind the popular wellness trend.

“Is it an innocent healing modality or a New Age deception?” Nizza asked at the top of the episode. “We’re going to dive into this topic of grounding today.”

Montenegro began by debunking the notion that grounding is simply walking barefoot outside or enjoying nature.

“Grounding is not liking to walk barefoot outside. It’s not finding the outdoors relaxing. It’s not appreciating God’s creation,” she said. “Those things are fine. They’re not grounding. Grounding is based on the belief that energy in the Earth is healing, and that’s not biblical, it’s pagan.”

She explained that the practice is tied to New Age energy beliefs, similar to those found in crystal healing and other alternative therapies. “There is some kind of energy theory going on,” Montenegro said. “It’s wrapped up in scientific jargon to sound credible, but it has zero factual support.”

Montenegro traced the grounding trend to Clint Ober, a former cable TV executive, not a scientist. Ober’s ideas were then promoted by others, including the late Dr. Stephen Sinatra, a cardiologist who specialized in integrative medicine and called himself a “certified bioenergetic psychotherapist.”

“Integrative medicine is just a rebrand of alternative healing,” Montenegro warned. “They integrate superstition with science. And 'bioenergetic' is one of those New Age buzzwords that signals energy healing. That’s a red flag.”

Montenegro noted that one of Ober’s associates is a known advocate of energy medicine. “These are not people I would take my dog to,” she said. “These are not credible sources of truth or healing.”

According to Montenegro, grounding is not just ineffective, it’s spiritually dangerous. “When you fall for a deception or give it worth, you are helping to make your mind more open to other deceptions,” she said.

Nizza agreed. “You buy grounding sheets today, and maybe next week you’re going to a sound bath or a New Age yoga class. These things are gateways deeper into deception.”

Montenegro described how these practices rely heavily on anecdotal testimonials rather than data: “Testimonials are not evidence. That’s a logical fallacy called the anecdotal fallacy.”

She warned Christians in particular not to divide their spiritual loyalty. “If you’re a Christian participating in grounding, you are honoring a false belief system. You’re giving spiritual weight to something rooted in paganism.”

Both women condemned attempts to justify grounding with biblical references. “There was a post claiming Moses taking off his sandals at the burning bush was an example of grounding,” Montenegro said. “But the ground was holy because of God’s presence, not because it had some energy in it.”

Nizza added, “That’s what the enemy does — he’ll try to make you think that God is connected to these things so you feel good about them. It’s not biblical. It’s deception.”

Montenegro warned that grounding is just one example of a growing trend: the infiltration of New Age beliefs into the Church, often through concepts like energy healing, vibrations and frequencies.

“This is the heart of all pagan belief systems,” she said. “In Taoism, it’s ‘chi;’ in Hinduism, it’s ‘prana;’ in the South Pacific, it’s ‘mana.’ In the West, we’ve called it ‘life force’ or ‘vitalism.’ Satan is trying to bring that into the Church.”

The podcast also touched on prominent figures Montenegro sees as responsible for spreading these ideas, including Dr. Laura Sanger, who has spoken on Christian platforms about topics like frequencies and Nephilim-related theories. Montenegro criticized her use of Scripture and called her ideas “completely unbiblical.”

“She says things like the walls of Jericho fell because Joshua used ‘the sounds of Heaven,’” Montenegro said. “This is the kind of nonsense Christians are now being taught as theology.”

Nizza emphasized the importance of discernment. “We want to pray for the deceived,” she said. “But we also have to expose these things as they come. Ephesians 5:11 says, ‘Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.’”

Montenegro addressed accusations that she’s overly critical. “My ministry is about warning against New Age and occult deception,” she said. “I’m not trying to be negative. I’m trying to protect people and help the Church remain pure. That’s what we’re called to.”

The episode concluded with a sober reminder. “There are real dangers in the world,” Montenegro said. “But these exaggerated dangers, these false ideas, keep people from thinking clearly. Christians need to be sober-minded and discerning.”