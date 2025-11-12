Home News Former 'Queen of Porn' Jenna Jameson gets baptized, wants to use platform to help others 'find Jesus'

Former "Queen of Porn” Jenna Jameson has revealed she’s been baptized and is now using her platform to help others “find Jesus.”

“After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too,” the 51-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram video of herself looking at the camera, before mouthing the words “switching sides.”

She captioned the post, “Crack the Bible … you won’t regret it,” along with a cross emoji.

In a follow-up post, Jameson said her spiritual walk has “caused a lot of opinions from people to be aired.”

“I want to be clear, my journey with my faith is my own and I’m being public about it because I know there are legions of people that want to know Christ but are in fear of judgement. I am unafraid and will continue to show people that the broken are the most important to him,” she wrote.

The former adult star also shared a photo of herself with the caption, “the woman at the well.”

Jameson previously opened up about embracing her faith in a September Instagram post featuring side-by-side photos of her at age 18 and now.

“18 vs 51 I’ve definitely been through a lot, but I’m thankful,” she wrote. “I’ve found my faith again and I’m so at peace. My belief in the most high has led me to strength I never knew I had.”

Born in Las Vegas, Jameson endured a difficult childhood marked by her mother’s early death. After entering the adult film industry in the early 1990s, she eventually became one of the most recognizable figures in adult entertainment. By 1996, she had won the “Top Newcomer” award from the three major adult industry organizations and garnered the title “The Queen of Porn.”

Jameson announced her retirement from performing in adult films around 2008 and later began working as a webcam model. Last April, Jameson and her wife, Jessi Lawless, announced they had split after 11 months of marriage.

In recent years, Jameson, who has three children, has become increasingly open about her past struggles with addiction and personal relationships. In 2015, she announced she’d converted to Judaism during her relationship with Israeli businessman Lior Bitton.

“My sobriety and faith are the most important things to me,” she wrote at the time. “Being Jewish. I must protect my love for G-d above everything.”

Regarding her recent conversion to Christianity, she told the New York Post, “I am being loud and proud about my walk with Jesus Christ. Proclaiming my love for him is opening so many people’s eyes to the fact that they are not irredeemable.”



Brittni De La Mora, a former porn star-turned-Christian leader, previously opened up to The Christian Post about the addictive yet shame-based nature of the adult film industry.

De La Mora, who now helps others struggling with porn addiction, was raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars at the height of her career. She performed in hundreds of films, was named one of Maxim magazine's top 12 female performers in porn, and placed second in Jenna Jameson's "American Sex Star" on Playboy TV.

“I wanted out of the porn industry after a year, but I stayed for seven years because I believed the lie Satan constantly told me: That I was too far gone for redemption, that nobody would hire me, that I made my bed and I had to lie in it,” De La Mora said. “I was addicted to drugs and felt hopeless. There are so many lies that Satan places in the lives of the performers that it does make it hard to leave. I’ve been there, so I get it.”

Former porn star-turned-Christian author Joshua Broome recently told CP that the Church needs to be bold in addressing the pornography “epidemic,” lamenting the lack of discussions about sex within a biblical context among families and churches.

He emphasized the importance of addressing sexual matters, no matter how awkward, openly and according to biblical principles. Broome referenced Romans 12:2 to highlight the necessity of renewing one's mind through God's Word and distinguishing between what is beneficial and harmful according to God's will.

“The Bible says to submit yourself to God and then resist the devil and he will flee from you,” he said. “We like to forget that first part. But we have to submit ourselves to God because, in your own strength, you can't do anything.”