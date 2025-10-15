Home News Forrest Frank responds to Jelly Roll after public debate over awards shows: 'I love these questions'

Forrest Frank broke his silence and addressed the recent criticism from fellow artist Jelly Roll about his decision to decline awards shows like the Doves and Grammys and public recognition for his faith-based music.

In a video response posted to social media, the 30-year-old “YOUR WAY’S BETTER” singer said he initially refrained from replying because he “didn’t want to bring any unnecessary drama,” but felt compelled to after the conversation gained broader attention.

“I posted my personal conviction. It triggered a lot of people. I had no idea that that was going to happen,” he said, referencing coverage in outlets like Fox News and People magazine.

“We serve a God of unity & forgiveness. His name is Jesus. Jelly Roll & I got to hop on the phone recently and we are GOOD. Actually, in my head we were never not good,” Frank wrote in his caption.

“I love these questions & I don’t think we should ever shy away from them as believers.”

The spark for the public exchange came after Frank announced he would no longer accept trophies or attend major award shows, telling followers that he could not, in good conscience, take credit for “something that is from Jesus and for Jesus.”

The singer added that the “true trophy” he values is his name being recorded in the Book of Life, not a metal award on a stage.

“I was wrestling with this last year. I even said that on stage at the Dove Awards. I said, ‘I’m still struggling with the concept of receiving this award, but all glory to Jesus, every name will fade away, including mine, except for one name,’” Frank recalled.

In response, Jelly Roll, who took home the award for Song of the Year at the Dove Awards for “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” posed a pointed challenge in the comments section: “Won’t receive a trophy for something from Jesus for Jesus but will take the profits from something from Jesus for Jesus. Maybe I’m missing something here lol.”

In another comment on Frank’s post, Jelly Roll described his point of view as “an interesting take,” adding, “I dig it.” At the same time, Jelly Roll asked Frank, “How do you think this compares as profiting from the same music?”

Frank told Jelly Roll in his video: “I love this question,” adding that the tension around awards had prevented him from fully entering the Christian music space earlier.

“I didn’t want to make a business out of worship music. I didn’t want to make a business out of Jesus … one day, I felt like God was telling me to release … my ‘quiet time’ song, and I did,” he said.

“Legally, that money comes to me. What I do with that money … I’m never going to tell anybody, because your left hand isn’t supposed to know what your right hand is doing. I might give 90 percent … I might give 10 percent … but y’all are never going to know that because that’s my relationship with Jesus.”

Frank, who recently announced he and his wife are expecting their second child, stressed that he’s “willing to be refined in any area,” adding: “In the meantime, I’m a safe place for you, bro … whether that’s on the phone or on here, on social media, I’m for you, bro. God is for you. He has a plan for your life.”

Despite skipping this year’s GMA Dove Awards, Frank took home three of the night’s biggest honors, including Artist of the Year, Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year for Child of God and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for “YOUR WAY’S BETTER.”

Frank’s decision sparked debate across the Christian music world. Some, like CeCe Winans, applauded him for remaining true to his convictions, while others pushed back on the idea that accepting awards is inherently unspiritual.

“I strongly believe in personal convictions and following any spirit checks you have. There are several things I feel personally convicted of, and I don’t expect another brother or sister to feel the same level of conviction around. I honor that Forrest Frank feels personally convicted of not accepting or attending award shows to keep his heart pure in what he does,” Sadie Robertson Huff wrote on Instagram. “But just because he feels that personal conviction does not mean that the Dove Awards or anyone who goes to them or chooses to accept an award is doing anything wrong.”

Tauren Wells, a pastor and worship artist who hosted the Dove Awards, framed the evening around the night’s mission: elevating the name of Jesus and pointing viewers to the hope found in the Gospel.

“We’re not just celebrating artists,” he said at the start of the show. “We want to honor everyone in this creative community, writers, producers, musicians, production crews, label representatives, agents, publishers, managers, interns, social media managers, photographers, radio reps and everyone who shines in the shadows.”

Later in the show, he added: “If the spirit in the world is pride, we don’t fight pride with pride. We fight pride with humility. If the spirit of the world is divisiveness, we fight with unity. If the spirit of the world is deception, we must fight with truth.”

“The Church at its worst is an industry and a business and an organization. The Church at its best is a family.”