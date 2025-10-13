Home News Forrest Frank and wife Grace announce they’re expecting second child

Christian artist Forrest Frank and his wife, Grace, have announced that they're expecting their second child.

In a social media post on Oct. 12, the 30-year-old Grammy winner shared a series of photos of himself, his wife holding her bump, and their 2-year-old son, Bodie, along with the caption “BABY #2 COMING SOON :).”

The singer also revealed he and his wife found out they were expecting a second child the day after he left for his “Child of God” tour.

“Crazy timing,” he wrote.

The announcement received thousands of “likes” and comments shortly after Frank posted, while a slew of fellow artists, pastors and ministry leaders congratulated the couple.

“Love you brother! Child of God 2 fr,” wrote Hulvey, who collaborated with Frank on the song “Altar” in 2024.

“So awesome. Congrats,” wrote worship leader Phil Wickham.

Pastor Jonathan Pokluda also commented, writing, “congrats!!! Thank You Lord for this precious gift!”

Forrest and Grace Frank married in 2020 and welcomed their first son, Bodie, in 2023.

In a 2024 interview on "Youth Nation Podcast," the “Up!” singer opened up about how fatherhood has impacted his professional career, revealing he spends as little time away from his family as possible.

“Touring is fun, but there’s no world where I’d be okay being away from my wife and son for more than three or four days right now,” he said. “I know I’m going to be 60 years old one day, looking back, and I’d pay whatever I made on a tour … for just one more day with my son.”

“Maybe when my son can talk and says, ‘Dad, I want to go on the road,’ we’ll figure it out. But until then, I don’t want to miss a single moment.”

Frank, who previously fronted the mainstream group Surfaces, recently won top honors at the 2025 GMA Dove Awards, taking home the awards for Artist of the Year, Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year for Child of God and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for “YOUR WAY’S BETTER.”

Frank announced he wouldn't be attending the ceremony a day prior due to a “personal conviction” that the “greatest award of all time” is salvation, sparking both praise and criticism.

The artist, whose songs mix faith-oriented rap with a lo-fi, happy sound and even sparked a viral TikTok trend, is one of the most-streamed independent voices in Christian pop with hits like "Good Day," "Lemonade" and "God's Got My Back."

In August, his album Child of God peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart. His collaborations include projects with Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Lecrae and Josiah Queen.

Frank previously told The Christian Post he’s still reeling from the accolades he’s received over the last few years.

“The fact that anybody would listen to something that I make and say, ‘that's good,’ is shocking to me,” he said. “Anything beyond that is all just a bonus. So the fact that I'm here is beyond me. I think God wants it that way, so I just give Him all glory for this. He's orchestrating my path.”

The artist also said he often checks his lyrics against the Bible and takes care to prioritize Christ in the messaging.

“I was writing a song with someone … and there was one part that says, ‘I am resurrected,’ and even though that is theologically accurate that we're resurrected with Jesus, it's so much more potent to say that ‘He is resurrected,’” Frank recalled. “Even little things like that, where I was like, ‘Can we say He's resurrected?’ It may not work with a story better, but just to give that extra nod to Jesus … we get into these battles. It’s crazy.”

“Jesus is my Savior, and I'm alive when I worship Him,” he said. “Once I started making Christian music and worshiping Him, going back to making pop music is like air. There's no substance in it for me personally.”

He added, “The fact that I get to wake up every day and worship Jesus and then just record it, and other people get to worship Jesus, too — it is so fulfilling and so life-giving, and I'm here to stay.”