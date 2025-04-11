Home News France could recognize Palestinian state in coming months, possibly by June, President Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France may recognize a Palestinian state as early as June.

“We must move toward recognition [of a Palestinian state], and so, in the coming months, we will," Macron announced during an interview with France Channel 5 on Wednesday.

Macron appeared to imply that recognizing a Palestinian state would lead to Palestinians recognizing the legitimacy of Israel as well.

“I will do it because I believe that at some point it will be right and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic, which must also allow all those who defend Palestine to recognize Israel in turn, which many of them do not do," Macron explained.

Macron’s interview followed a two-day visit to Egypt, where he focused on supporting the resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza and a return to the latest ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

While in Egypt, Macron emphasized France’s efforts to assist Palestinians during the Gaza War, including the provision of humanitarian aid, the construction of field hospitals, and the deployment of a hospital ship.

“1,200 tonnes (metric) of humanitarian cargo, a military hospital ship, logistical support capabilities, a humanitarian conference in Paris: France has been involved since day one,” Macron posted on X after returning from France.

“Yesterday, I was in El-Arish, near Gaza, with humanitarian workers from the Egyptian Red Crescent, MSF, Handicap International, PUI, and Solidarités International, and the United Nations agencies that are helping the civilian population of Gaza. They are carrying out absolutely essential work. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is untenable. The resumption of aid, the release of hostages, a ceasefire, and a path to peace are absolutely essential.”

During his trip to Egypt, Macron also met with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, where he expressed support for the Egyptian proposal for Gaza adopted on March 4 by an emergency meeting of the Arab League.

Macron rejected the Trump proposal for the Gaza Strip, which would see the enclave turned into the "Riviera of the Middle East,” adding that Gaza is “not a real estate project.”

The French leader suggested that France might recognize a Palestinian state following a United Nations conference on the issue scheduled for June. Macron will chair the discussion alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Our objective is somewhere in June, with Saudi Arabia, to chair this conference where we could finalize the movement towards reciprocal recognition by several countries," Macron said.

France does not currently recognize a Palestinian state, although around 150 nations already do, including several European nations.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that recognizing a Palestinian state at this point, without a resolution to the Gaza War, would be “a prize for terror.”

“A ‘unilateral recognition’ of a fictional Palestinian state, by any country, in the reality that we all know, will be a prize for terror and a boost for Hamas,” Sa’ar posted on X.

“These kind of actions will not bring peace, security and stability in our region closer, but the opposite: they only push them further away.”

This article was originally published by All Israel News.