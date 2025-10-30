Home News Frankie Muniz credits K-LOVE with helping him get back to church

Frankie Muniz revealed that K-LOVE inspired him to start attending church again, providing another example of the former child star using his platform to share his Christian faith.

In an exchange posted on the TikTok account "Chat Us Up" last week, the former child actor was asked about his recent social media post proclaiming how "proud to say I live for Jesus Christ."

"It's something that's new into my life," he responded, mentioning how it started by discovering the popular Christian music radio station.

"I found it on accident," Muniz explained. "I was driving across the country, and everything that could possibly go wrong was going wrong, and I was like almost in tears, and the only station that would play was K-LOVE."

The cross-country trip took place about six years ago, he said. Two songs that played back-to-back on this particular occasion that had an impact on him: "Cover the Earth" by Kari Jobe and "Overwhelmed" by Big Daddy Weave.

"I was somewhere in New Mexico at the time," he noted. "It was like the perfect moment, and I haven't turned off that radio station since."

After the experience, he said he "started … going to church every Sunday" and became "involved" with his faith.

He highlighted some of his favorite Christian artists and songs.

"I love anything Brandon Lake," Muniz said, also pointing to Phil Wickham and the song "Breakdown" by Andrew Ripp.

"I love it all just because it makes me feel good," he said. "I'm a high-stress person. I've got all this stuff going on."

"Even though I had a lot of good in my life, I felt like I was still like in a very anxious place, and it just puts me in the right, I think, frame of mind that I want to be in," he continued. "If that little bit of listening to the music could have that effect on me and then bring me down a different path and make my life better, like, I hope other people find that."

Muniz, now 39, catapulted to fame in the early 2000s by starring as the titular character in the coming-of-age sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle" and landing leading roles in the comedy films "Big Fat Liar" and "Agent Cody Banks." He has taken a step back from acting as an adult and embraced his passion for professional race car driving.

Muniz's social media post last month is not the first time he has talked about his faith publicly.

In an Instagram post published in January, Muniz shared footage of himself listening to the worship song "Build my Life" by Pat Barrett, followed by video of himself getting pulled over by a police car.

"Hilarious contrast of feeling good praising God, to being pissed off in the matter of minutes," Muniz wrote. "All part of His plan so you have to trust the good and the bad."