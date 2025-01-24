Home News Franklin Graham says abortion is not a 'priority' for Trump: 'You have to look at the whole thing'

Evangelist Franklin Graham predicts that the abortion issue will not necessarily be a significant "priority" for President Donald Trump in his second administration but hopes the president would fulfill his promise to bring the U.S. into a "golden age."

The 72-year-old son of the late Billy Graham and CEO of the Evangelical aid group Samaritan's Purse surmised that Trump feels as if he has done all that he can to address abortion at the national level by appointing the U.S. Supreme Court justices that ultimately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The court's June 2022 ruling decentralized the issue and restored regulatory authority over abortion to the states.

"We've had lots of presidents who promised to overturn Roe v. Wade, and he's the only one to do it," Graham, who was selected to lead a prayer during the inauguration ceremony Monday, told The Christian Post in a post-inauguration interview. "[Trump] promised he would do that, and he did it."

On Monday, CP spoke with multiple individuals on Inauguration Day about their hopes for a second Trump presidency, with several saying they want the administration to continue working to outlaw abortion.

Trump's remarks during the 2024 presidential election, especially related to his opposition to Republicans pushing for a federal abortion ban, prompted criticism from various pro-life leaders, who urged the Republican leader to defend the rights of pre-born children.

Graham does not believe that Trump's views on abortion have changed completely as Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to directly address the annual March for Life during his first administration. His Vice President, J.D. Vance, is slated to speak at the 2025 March for Life on Friday.

"I don't think [abortion] is going to be his priority during this administration," the Samaritan's Purse CEO said. "I think he's going to focus on other issues."

Graham, who also heads the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and took part in events with White House officials during the first Trump presidency, believes Trump's victory was due to American voters rejecting the policies promoted by the Democratic Party, which he argued lead to higher taxes and a crippled economy.

"No one is going to be totally happy with everything [Trump] does," Graham said. "But I think you have to look at the whole thing. Is our country going to move forward? Is it going to move backward? Are we going to be stronger? Is our economy going to be stronger?"

Graham delivered an invocation during Trump's inauguration ceremony, asking God to grant the president wisdom and strength during his second, non-consecutive term. At the beginning of his speech, the evangelist acknowledged the challenges the Republican leader faced before his inauguration when he was the target of two assassination attempts.

"Mr. President, the last four years, there are times I'm sure you thought it was pretty dark, but look what God has done. We praise Him and give Him glory," Graham said.

"We pray for President Trump, that you'll watch over, protect, guide, direct him, give him your wisdom from your throne on high," he added. "We ask that You would bless him and that our nation would be blessed through him."

The Evangelical leader also prayed for Vice President Vance, his wife, Usha, and their family, asking God to help him serve as a supportive partner to Trump. In addition, Graham prayed for first lady Melania Trump, praising her as a symbol of inspiration both to the nation and the world.

"The prophet Samuel reminded the people it was You that brought them up from the land of Egypt. And he said, 'Now stand still that I may reason with You before the Lord,'" Graham said.

"We take this moment to stand still, to remember the great things that you have done for this nation," he prayed. "Thank you for the protection, the bounty, the freedoms that we so enjoy; we remember to keep our eyes fixed on you, and may our hearts be inclined to your voice. We know that America can never be great again if we turn our backs on you. We ask for your help."

Graham concluded his prayer with an invocation of Jesus Christ as the "King of kings, the Lord of lords."