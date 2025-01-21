Home News Reducing abortions, faith and unity: Americans share their hopes for Trump’s presidency

WASHINGTON — Americans from all walks of life who gathered on Inauguration Day to celebrate President Donald Trump's second, non-consecutive term in office expressed their hopes that he will uphold Christian values and pro-life policies.

During his first speech on Monday, Trump promised to bring the United States into a "golden age." Following his swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, tens of thousands of his supporters gathered at the Capital One Arena.

Here's a list of what his supporters told The Christian Post, including their hopes for his presidency over the next four years.

