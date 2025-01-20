Home News Disappointed but not deterred: Trump supporters brave cold temps despite inauguration changes

WASHINGTON — Supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the nation's capital to celebrate his inauguration on Monday, standing in the cold for several hours to demonstrate their passion for the new commander-in-chief as he took the oath of office inside and out of view, kicking off a second term that his admirers have high expectations for.



People traveled from all across the United States and beyond to witness his inauguration as the 47th president, even as dangerously cold temperatures pushed the swearing-in ceremony indoors.



While a watch party was held at Capital One Arena a few blocks away, hundreds still gathered on the National Mall, where the ceremony would have taken place, even though there was no way for them to view Trump taking the oath of office.

Devin Purcell, an 18-year-old high school senior from Chester County, Pennsylvania, came to D.C. for his first inauguration and said he understands the concern for why the ceremony was moved indoors to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.



"It's definitely cold out here," he noted. "It's a little bit disappointing. I wish they would at least have some kind of screens to watch the inauguration, but they don't."



Despite the setbacks, he said he was "still out here to support President Trump" and expressed optimism that Trump will usher in "a secure border, lower taxes [and] a better economy."



Connie, Jessica and Chach traveled north from Tampa, Florida, to attend the inauguration. While Connie attended President Ronald Reagan's first inauguration in 1981, Jessica and Chach attended an inauguration for the first time this year.





The women bluntly expressed disappointment with the fact that the inauguration had moved indoors.



"We hate it," she said. "We're mad that they didn't put the screens up."



The friends listed "getting our country back" and "making America great again" as developments they hoped to see unfold during the second Trump presidency.



Tarek and his wife, Mary, traveled from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to witness Trump's swearing-in. Despite their status as Canadian citizens, what happens in the U.S. has a direct impact on life north of the border.

"It's a historic day. We've been waiting for that moment for the past four years," Tarek said. "His policies have an impact around the world."

This year's inauguration, the couple noted, marked the first time they attended such an event, describing their presence in Washington as "a dream come true."

Weighing in on Trump's recent comments that Canada should become part of the U.S., Tarek said he sees it "as a way of negotiating and putting pressure on our governor." The couple indicated that they had no plans to move to the U.S., although they expressed excitement about the possibility of Canada becoming part of the U.S.

"We see it as a way of negotiating and putting pressure on our 'governor,'" Tarek said, referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Many people want him out of our lives, and we want a change. We want elections, and Trump is helping us through his jokes to put that pressure and have a change in government."

While Tarek characterized the inauguration ceremony's move indoors as "disappointing," he and his wife "are glad to be here anyway."

Robert Manley traveled from Thomaston, Georgia, to attend his first-ever inauguration. He elaborated on his hometown to CP, highlighting how it had 9,000 people and only "five red lights."



"I love my president. I would go anywhere to see him," he said. "I wish he was outside, but I'm just glad I'm here."



Manley expressed support for the "America First" movement, adding, "I want to see our economy get better" and see a "secure border."



Manley also discussed his desire to see the government "get rid of a lot of the top-down nonsense that the Democrats have shoved down America's throat like the DEI."

Nono and Eki, Nigerian-born missionaries currently residing in Houston, Texas, attended an inauguration for the first time this year. Eki expressed hope that the next four years would bring a "better economy, defense of our Christian values … defending Israel, being able to free the hostages and better life."



Eki brought up "security reasons" and cold weather he described as "very gruesome," indicating that he viewed moving the inauguration indoors as "a good decision" while acknowledging that "we would have loved for it to be out here."



"We've been praying for President Trump ever since the treatment that … he's been receiving," Eki said. "We wish him well, we pray to God to protect him, help him to make better decisions that will positively affect the masses."



Dave Merritt from Flintstone, Georgia, attended an inauguration for the first time this year.



"Getting him into office is more important," he replied when asked for his thoughts about the inaugural ceremony moving indoors. "It's a little bit disappointing, but it is what it is."



Merritt was optimistic that Trump would "stop a lot of the ongoing wars all over the world" after taking office. He characterized the president as "seasoned," suggesting, "I think he changed a little bit … once somebody took a shot at him and tried to another time."



"I hope our country can come together and we can stop the war in Ukraine, we can stop what's going on. We can start taking care of our own people," he concluded.

A group of Vietnamese immigrants living in Colorado, led by Tuan Truong, attended the inauguration for the first time. Truong hoped that Trump would spend his presidency working to "make America great again" and bring the "economy up." He considered the inauguration moving indoors a "little disappointment" while calling the development "good for [Trump]."

Jacob Paul from Broward County, Florida, another inauguration rookie, shared his vision for the next four years with CP.



“I’m hoping for less immigration. I’m hoping for less taxes, but also, more importantly, I’m hoping for a return to God in this country. I’m hoping that in the next four years that we can return back to a Christian civilization, a Christian America.”



“I remember it better when I was a kid, how more religious Americans were, and now it’s drastically changed,” he recalled. The 28-year-old said he did not “really mind” that the inauguration was taking place indoors, bringing up security concerns and the fact that Trump has faced attempts on his life.



While most people who spoke with CP traveled from outside the beltway to attend the inauguration, Luke and Anna already lived in the Washington, D.C., area and wanted to be a part of the ceremony.



Luke suggested that even though the inauguration had been moved indoors, “We’re all here enjoying the energy.” The couple agreed that they wanted to see Trump “Make America great again” during his presidency, referring to his signature campaign slogan.

Logan from Ohio also attended a presidential inauguration for the first time.



When asked for his thoughts about the ceremony moving indoors, he responded, “It sucks but we’re still here.”



He hopes that upon taking office, Trump will “secure the border," “fix what’s going on in this country,” and that his presidency would result in “a more peaceful country.”