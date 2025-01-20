Home News Inauguration Day: 7 interesting facts about Trump’s second swearing in

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in on Monday, marking the second term of the Republican politician after he defeated Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris last November.

In contrast to 2021, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in an effort to stop the certification of the election, the transition of power in 2025 has been an uneventful one.

Inauguration Day will be historic for multiple reasons, as several milestones will be achieved once the Trump administration officially assumes the powers of the presidency.

Here are seven distinctive aspects about Trump's swearing in. They include him being the first convicted felon sworn into office, J.D. Vance being the third-youngest vice president, and Joe Biden being the longest serving Catholic president.