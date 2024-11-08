Home News Pro-life leaders react to Trump victory: 'Clear rejection of extreme abortion agenda'

Leaders of pro-life advocacy groups are celebrating former President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, citing his win as evidence that the American people do not support the unfettered abortion access endorsed by the Democrats.

In a statement published Wednesday, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser reacted to the results of the election, which she noted was the first presidential contest to take place after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision determining that the U.S. Constitution does not contain a right to abortion.

In Tuesday’s election, the Republican ticket of Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, defeated the Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“In the first presidential election since Dobbs, Americans have rejected the Democrats’ no-limits abortion agenda. Democrats led by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz went ‘all in’ on abortion as their number one issue. In the general election alone, they spent over half a billion dollars on ads attacking pro-life Republicans and claiming limits on abortion kill women. Their lies failed,” she said.

Referring to Harris’ remarks during an interview last month where she said that she doesn't support religious exceptions to a nationwide abortion mandate, Dannenfelser commented, “Millions learned the truth that the Democrats would force Americans to pay for and participate in abortions against their will, with no exceptions, and even leave babies who survive failed abortions to die.”

Dannenfelser added: “SBA Pro-Life America’s paramount goal for this cycle was to deny Democrats the chance to pass a national all-trimester abortion mandate and wipe out protections for babies and women in all 50 states. While the abortion lobby flooded airwaves with misinformation, our team hit the ground — making 4 million visits to persuadable and low-turnout voters in eight battleground states and reaching 10 million voters overall to expose the Democrats’ extremism.”

“Time after time, these crucial conversations change minds and change votes that make the difference in close elections. We succeeded,” she added.

In subsequent comments posted to X Wednesday night, Dannenfelser maintained that “This election proves that abortion wasn’t the Democrats’ silver bullet,” she continued, noting that despite spending “half a billion dollars in abortion TV ads this election, they still lost the presidency, the Senate and potentially the House.” Describing “their extreme abortion agenda” as “out of step with Americans,” Dannenfelser asserted that “most Americans support early, reasonable limits on abortion.”

“In the first presidential election since Dobbs, it’s clear that aborting our nation’s children isn’t the galvanizing issue that Democrats and the mainstream media insisted it would be,” she concluded.

National Right to Life President Carol Tobias offered a similar analysis in a statement reacting to Trump’s victory. “Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and the Democratic Party have taken the most extreme abortion position possible, including support for unlimited abortions throughout pregnancy. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz support abortion anytime, anywhere, and under any circumstances,” she asserted.

“Supported by the abortion industry and its allies, Harris and Walz campaigned with fanatical fervor on abortion — and the voters rejected them,” Tobias explained. “National Right to Life looks forward to working with President-elect Trump, Vice President-elect Vance, and the newly elected pro-life Congress on policy initiatives to protect the lives of unborn children and provide resources for moms and young parents.”

Chelsey Youman, national legislative advisor with the network of pro-life pregnancy centers, Human Coalition Action, characterized the election results as a “clear rejection of an extreme abortion agenda.” Youman stated, “After years of abortion propaganda and lies, tonight’s election reminds us the American heart embraces truth. Now the hard work of building a hopeful future for children in the womb and their mothers begins.”

“The Harris-Walz ticket’s extreme abortion politics were out-of-touch with Americans. They pushed taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand throughout pregnancy, wanted to throw out protections for babies who survive abortions, and promised to force health care workers to perform abortions against their conscientious beliefs.”

The 2024 election had major implications for abortion policy in the U.S. Had Harris won the election and Democrats gained complete control of the federal government, legislation establishing a federal right to abortion nationwide likely would have become law. As the pro-life activists highlighted in their reactions to the election results, such a measure would have had the effect of nullifying pro-life protections implemented by states after the Dobbs decision.

When the results of the 2024 election are finalized, it looks like Republicans will have complete control of the federal government. In addition to the presidency, Republicans have secured control of the U.S. Senate. Partisan control of the U.S. House of Representatives will depend on the outcome of a handful of undecided races.