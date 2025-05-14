Home News G3 Ministries board will remove all Josh Buice content, says he targeted conference speakers

The Board of G3 Ministries said that they will be removing all content from their website produced by their former president, Josh Buice, due to the stain of his confession to slandering Christian leaders on their work.

Buice, who also serves as a pastor and elder at Pray's Mill Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia, resigned on May 8 after confessing to using multiple social media and email accounts to “publicly and anonymously slander numerous Christian leaders.”

In an update shared on their website Tuesday, the G3 Ministries Board said they made the decision after further investigation of Buice’s conduct.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“Due to the public and egregious nature of the sin, we believe Josh Buice has stained the mission and character of G3 Ministries (G3). After further consideration and godly counsel, we have made the decision to remove all of Josh Buice’s content from every platform,” the board said.

“This will take some time to accomplish. From our founding, G3’s purpose has been to educate, encourage, and equip local churches with sound biblical theology. With sadness, yet in light of these recent events, we do not believe Josh’s content will help fulfill that purpose any longer.”

The G3 board said Buice even slandered Christian leaders who had been slated to speak at the now-canceled G3 National Conference, which was scheduled for Sept. 11–13 in Atlanta, Georgia. Some of the Christian leaders who were scheduled to speak include: Jeff Johnson, James White, Scott Aniol, Jeff Moore, Sam Waldron, Virgil Walker and John MacArthur.

“We want to clarify the reason for canceling the conference. While the conference and ministry could continue without Josh’s leadership, we chose to cancel this year’s event primarily because several of the scheduled speakers had been sinfully targeted by him through anonymous accounts. Even though he will not be leading the conference moving forward, we did not want to put these brothers in the difficult position of deciding whether to participate in an event so closely tied to someone who had maligned them,” the board explained.

“We understand this is disappointing to many who have faithfully supported the conference over the years, but we believe this was the necessary and right course of action in light of such grievous sin,” they continued.

“These are difficult matters and may take some time to fully unfold. Please be patient as we seek to be transparent and biblical and treat the sinner and victims in a godly manner. Please continue to pray for the church, the elders, the victims, Josh, and his family as they walk through this difficult process.”

In their statement Monday, G3 Ministries said Buice targeted Christian leaders using at least four anonymous social media accounts and two anonymous email addresses.

“In recent weeks, the elders of PMBC uncovered irrefutable evidence that Dr. Buice has, for the past three years, operated at least four anonymous social media accounts, two anonymous email addresses, and two Substack platforms. These accounts were used to publicly and anonymously slander numerous Christian leaders, including faithful pastors (some of whom have spoken at G3 conferences), several PMBC elders, and others,” the church elders said in their statement.

While they did not reveal the names of the anonymous accounts, a Facebook user who goes by the name Simul Justus et Peccator alleged that two of the accounts are Secrets in the Shadows and Grant Hawthorne on X.

In a statement published on their website, Founders Ministries confirmed that they, too, had removed all of Buice’s content from their website because he attacked the organization’s President Thomas Ascol, which disqualified him from spiritual leadership.

“A large percentage of his wicked words and actions were directed at Founders Ministries, our President, Tom Ascol, and his family. Many who are aware have reached out to express their concern and support, for which we are grateful,” the ministry said.

“Like all who know and love Josh and appreciate the testimony of Pray’s Mill Baptist Church and the work of G3, we grieve at what he has done and are praying for the Lord to grant him true repentance and humility to submit himself fully to his church and elders as he begins to learn how to make amends where he can and to live by simple, sincere faith in our Lord Jesus.”