Home News IDF: Gaza Church hit was caused by ‘unintentional deviation’ of mortar grenade

Six days after three Gazans were killed by an explosion in the Holy Family Church in Gaza City on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces published a statement summarizing its investigation of the incident on Wednesday.

The military clarified that an Israeli mortar grenade — not a tank shell, as had been previously reported — was the cause of the deadly impact.

“The inquiry revealed that during operational activity by IDF troops in the area of Gaza City, the church was accidentally hit due to an unintentional deviation of munitions,” the IDF said.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Footage from the church showed that the munition had hit the edge of the church facade, lightly damaging it. Videos shot inside the building after the incident, during the visit of Pierbattista Cardinal Pizzaballa, Patriarch of Jerusalem, showed that the interior had apparently not been damaged.

Several hundred people, mostly Christians, have sheltered in the compound for the duration of the war.

“During the operation, adjustments were made to improve the accuracy of fire, and following the incident, guidelines for opening fire near religious buildings, shelters, and other sensitive sites were further clarified,” the IDF added.

The military also noted that after the incident, it coordinated the entry of a delegation of the Greek and Latin Patriarchs, accompanied by a group of Christian clergy, to visit the church.

In addition, the IDF and the Latin Patriarchate coordinated a special shipment of food, medical equipment, and medication to the Holy Family Church, as well as the evacuation of the injured for further medical treatment.

Concluding its statement, the IDF reiterated it “directs its military strikes solely at military targets and works to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure as much as possible, including religious institutions. The IDF regrets any harm caused to civilians.”

On Tuesday, Pizzaballa and the Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III gave a press conference after returning to Jerusalem “with broken hearts,” according to Pizzaballa.

The cardinal is seen as having relatively good relations with Israel, especially in comparison with the leaders of the Greek Orthodox Church.

Nevertheless, he denounced Israel’s actions in Gaza with unusual sharpness.

“We have seen it: Men holding out in the sun for hours in the hope of a simple meal. This is a humiliation that is hard to bear when you see it with your own eyes. It is morally unacceptable and unjustifiable,“ he said.

Israel had expressed “deep regret” over the strike that hit the Catholic Holy Family Church.

Despite the public apologies, relations between Israel and the Vatican hit a new low as the church issued a harshly worded statement against Israel on Monday.

“Humanitarian aid is not only necessary — it is a matter of life and death. Refusing it is not a delay, but a sentence. Every hour without food, water, medicine and shelter causes deep harm," the cardinal continued.

“Christ is not absent from Gaza. He is there — crucified in the wounded, buried under rubble and yet present in every act of mercy, every candle in the darkness, every hand extended to the suffering,” the cardinal noted.

Pizzaballa called to “end this nonsense, end the war and put the common good of people as the top priority.”

This article was originally published by All Israel News.