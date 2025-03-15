Home News Girl Scouts facing lawsuit after study finds metals, pesticides in cookies

The Girl Scouts are being sued after a study commissioned by consumer advocacy groups revealed the presence of heavy metals and pesticides in their iconic cookies. The lawsuit alleges that the organization misled consumers by failing to disclose toxins found in the cookies, which include aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead and glyphosate.

Filed by New York resident Amy Mayo, the lawsuit, which names cookie manufacturers Ferrero U.S.A. and Interbake Foods (operating as ABC Bakers) as co-defendants, seeks $5 million in damages for U.S. buyers, USA Today reported.

The suit also calls for updated packaging to reflect the presence of potentially harmful substances.

According to the study conducted by Moms Across America and GMO Science, all cookies tested contained heavy metals, with 88% of samples testing positive for five toxic metals.

Glyphosate, an herbicide linked to health concerns, was also detected in every sample, with some cookies showing levels 334 times higher than recommended thresholds for safety.

The lawsuit argues that consumers would not have purchased the cookies if they had known about the contamination, accusing the Girl Scouts and their partners of violating consumer protection laws and profiting unjustly from the sales of these products.

However, the study has faced criticism for its lack of peer review and the use of water safety limits established by the Environmental Protection Agency rather than food-specific standards set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Girl Scouts defended their cookies in a blog post last month.

“The health and safety of Girl Scouts and cookie customers is our top priority,” the organization stated, adding that trace amounts of heavy metals and pesticides naturally occur in many foods due to environmental exposure.

The statement sought to reassure consumers that Girl Scouts cookies are safe to consume and adhere to standards set by the FDA, EPA and the Global Food Safety Initiative.

The Girl Scouts also clarified that heavy metals are not intentionally added to the cookies but might be present due to environmental contaminants.

Advocates for organic and regenerative farming practices, including Moms Across America, have called on the Girl Scouts to take proactive measures. These include sourcing non-GMO ingredients, eliminating glyphosate-treated crops and reformulating recipes to exclude harmful substances.

Podcaster Joe Rogan shared the study on his platform, which led to widespread discussion on TikTok and other networks.

Girl Scouts cookie sales generate about $800 million annually. The organization has more than 1.7 million members and 700,000 volunteers. As a fundraising tool, the cookie program teaches young girls entrepreneurial skills and builds confidence.

Moms Across America has proposed a timeline for transitioning to organic and regeneratively grown ingredients, which they say would reduce contamination levels and improve the nutritional quality of the cookies.