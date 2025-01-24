Home News Satanic prank or prophetic warning? Goat-headed stranger caught on Ring camera with sign quoting Revelation 20

A bizarre encounter in a North Texas neighborhood has left residents on edge after a man wearing a satanic mask and holding a sign with an apocalyptic Bible passage approached a family's home.

The unsettling event occurred Jan. 18 around 8 p.m. Central time in a residential neighborhood in the city of Carrollton, a suburb of Dallas with a population of more than 133,000, according to CBS News.

In video captured on the family's doorbell and driveway cameras, an unidentified stranger was seen not only standing at the front door but also walking behind the house while holding a sign that read “Revelation 20:1–15,” a New Testament passage which describes apocalyptic imagery and the final judgment where the righteous are rewarded, and the condemned are cast into a lake of fire.

The homeowners, who have lived in the neighborhood for decades, said they were shaken by the visit and filed a police report, according to WFAA. Carrollton police responded to the report, but a spokesperson clarified that no crime had been committed since the unidentified stranger, who appeared to be a white male, did not trespass onto the property.

Police said they are continuing to monitor the situation and have urged residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

One of the homeowners, who asked not to be identified, said she saw the video while the couple was out to dinner when she received the Ring doorbell notification.

"My husband and I had gone out to dinner, and we had stopped off at the store to pick up a Powerball ticket and I was waiting in the car for him and my Ring notification went off," she said.

After first seeing the goat-headed stranger in her driveway, she watched as he walked through a side yard to the front door.

While police say no crime was committed, she said the video footage left her rattled.

"I'm scared," she was quoted as saying. "I'm scared to leave the house. I'm scared to be at the house."

The 20th chapter of Revelation, the last book of the New Testament, is a passage that describes the apocalypse, with an angel binding Satan for a thousand years and a final judgment where the dead are judged according to their deeds.

A source of theological debate for centuries, Revelation 20 is generally viewed by “pre-tribulation premillennialists” as the reign of Christ Jesus on Earth for the 1,000-year period before the Last Judgment, a view popularized by Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins in their bestselling Left Behind series.

"Post-tribulation” or “Post-trib" premillennialists, by contrast, adhere to the belief that the Second Coming will occur after the tribulation, followed by the millennium and finally, the Last Judgment. Mid-tribulational premillennialists fall in between, believing that the Church will be raptured midway through the tribulation and spared the brunt of it.

Postmillennialism teaches that the Second Coming and Last Judgment will take place at the same time following an extended period of Christian dominance on Earth, while amillennialism teaches that the millennium is symbolic, and that Christians have been in the End Times since the first century.

Amillennialism also teaches that the Second Coming and Last Judgment will take place simultaneously at the end of the age.