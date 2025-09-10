Home News GOP, Democratic leaders react to Charlie Kirk shooting

Republicans and Democrats reacted Wednesday to the shooting of conservative Christian activist Charlie Kirk, who was reportedly shot in the neck during a Turning Point USA event in Utah.

Kirk, 31, was overseeing a question-and-answer session with students at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday when a shot rang out. His condition was unknown at the time. He was then reported as being alive and in critical condition.

A suspect was reportedly taken into custody at the event, but later it was revealed that that man was not the shooter. It was later reported that the shooter has not been apprehended.

A conservative media personality who co-founded and leads Turning Point USA, Kirk is known to visit college campuses and participate in debates with liberal students.

Here are reactions to Kirk’s shooting from U.S. officials on both sides of the aisle.